Man Utd star incredibly branded ‘overweight’ after INEOS push through signing Ten Hag ‘didn’t want’

INEOS signed Joshua Zirkzee for Manchester United even though Erik ten Hag expressed concern about the striker over the summer, according to a damning report.

The Sun claim Ten Hag was ‘unhappy’ with the signing of Zirkzee as the former Bologna man was not his choice of striker to complement Rasmus Hojlund. The Dutch manager wanted a more experienced option to help Hojlund out, such as Ivan Toney, but those above him at Old Trafford did not listen to these demands.

The INEOS hierarchy at Man Utd – which includes the likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada, Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox – ‘instigated’ Zirkzee’s capture – via a £36.5million (€43.5m / $47.3m) deal – anyway.

One of the main reasons United swooped for the 23-year-old against Ten Hag’s wishes is that they viewed him as ‘good value for money’.

However, Zirkzee has failed to make a significant impact for United so far. Since netting the winner against Fulham on his debut, Zirkzee has registered two assists but failed to score.

To make matters worse for United, The Sun state that the centre-forward arrived at Carrington ‘a stone overweight’.

The report adds that ‘it has taken a while to shift that extra weight’, which might explain why Zirkzee has looked so off the pace in recent games.

DON’T MISS: Ranking every player Erik ten Hag signed for Man Utd from WORST to BEST

Man Utd could look to amend ‘horrendous’ mistake

Zirkzee’s underwhelming displays have led to criticism from several pundits. ESPN’s Craig Burley has labelled some of INEOS’ summer deals ‘horrendous’ and said of Zirkzee: “My god, he’s never a Man Utd player.”

Paul Scholes has bemoaned the ‘recruitment mess’ at his former club and questioned whether Zirkzee will ever manage 20 goals in a single season.

Of course, the Netherlands international needs to be given time to adapt to the Premier League, and his performances should improve now that he is nearing peak fitness.

However, the fact he is not a true, goalscoring No 9 means Ten Hag’s replacement Ruben Amorim will likely want United to enter the market for a new striker.

United hold interest in Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, and Amorim should be able to give them the edge in that particular transfer hunt.

Zirkzee, meanwhile, has been linked with both AC Milan and Juventus amid his early struggles at United.

But it was revealed last week that Zirkzee leaving United in January is ‘absolutely not an option’.

READ MORE – Erik ten Hag sack: The five lowest points of Dutchman’s troubled tenure at Man Utd

Man Utd news: Amorim to raid Sporting rivals; Man City tussle

Former Portugal star Alvaro Magalhaes has expressed concern Amorim will look to make Benfica’s Alvaro Fernandez Carreras one of his first signings at United.

The left-back has shone for Benfica since joining the Primeira Liga giants from United earlier this year. Luckily for United, they included a reasonable buy-back clause in the deal.

You can read exactly what Magalhaes had to say on the issue here.

United are also in the frame to land Sporting starlet Geovany Quenda.

TEAMtalk can confirm that United hold genuine interest in the 17-year-old winger, sparking talk of a Cristiano Ronaldo repeat.

However, the signing will not be straightforward as rivals Man City are looking at Quenda, too.