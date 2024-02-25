Star has ‘played his last game’ for Man Utd as second source confirms brutal INEOS decision

Anthony Martial is very unlikely to play for Manchester United again, with multiple reports stating that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team will allow the forward to leave this summer.

Man Utd made Martial the most expensive teenager of all time when they paid Monaco an initial £36million to sign him in September 2015. The deal had the potential to reach £58m, too.

Man Utd fans were very excited when Martial arrived at Old Trafford as he was only 19 years old at the time and possessed fantastic potential.

However, the Frenchman has never lived up to those huge expectations while in England. He has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons, with Erik ten Hag preferring to use the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford up front.

Martial has played 19 times for Man Utd across all competitions this term. Although, he has managed just two goals and two assists in that time, while only six of those appearances have lasted an hour or more.

There was plenty of speculation that Man Utd would sell Martial in the January transfer window to make some money back on him, as his contract expires this summer. But the 28-year-old stayed put, which means a transfer will happen at the end of the season.

On Wednesday, Italian reporter Rudy Galetti revealed that Man Utd have decided against activating their option to extend Martial’s contract until summer 2025. Barring a ‘sensational twist’, the 30-cap international will be playing for a new team next season.

Although, no club has made formal contact to snap him up so far, despite him being available for no transfer fee.

Anthony Martial will not appear for Man Utd again

Football Insider have now provided their take on the situation. They state that Martial has, in all likelihood, ‘played his last game’ for the Red Devils.

The attacker underwent surgery on a groin issue in January and should return to full fitness by April. But as he is far down in Ten Hag’s pecking order, he may have to sit on the bench for the remainder of the campaign.

This will not worry Ratcliffe and his INEOS team. Football Insider back up previous reports that Man Utd will take a big financial hit on Martial by allowing him to leave for free this summer.

Man Utd should save around £250,000 a week in wages when Martial departs, money which can be given to new signings or used to boost the contracts of some existing and well-performing stars.

Ratcliffe and INEOS will work hard to ensure that Man Utd’s future signings are successful, preventing a repeat of the Martial situation.

Martial is not the only forward under threat at the Theatre of Dreams. Sources have told TEAMtalk that new Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada is unimpressed by the huge £86m fee that was spent on right winger Antony, seeing it as poor value for money.

The Brazilian has only managed goal contributions against Newport County this term and was relegated to a substitute role against Fulham on Saturday. Ten Hag decided to use teenager Omari Forson on the right flank instead, in a major snub to Antony.

Man Utd know that if they sell Antony this summer, they will struggle to get more than £40-50m back for him, given his disappointing spell in the Prem so far.

