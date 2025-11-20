Manchester United will consider potential contingency plans ahead of an anticipated transfer request from Kobbie Mainoo, TEAMtalk understands, and his potential exit could have huge ramifications for their January window.

We have consistently reported that Ruben Amorim and the club remain firm in their position that they do not want to let him leave the club this winter.

However, there is an acceptance behind the scenes that the situation is becoming complicated and that further discussions over his future are unavoidable.

Mainoo has been made aware that he is in direct competition with Bruno Fernandes for a midfield role, and so far, the 20-year-old Englishman has not started a single Premier League game this season.

As a result, the youngster’s chances of making Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup next year are increasingly slim.

United want him to stay for the season, but Mainoo is understood to hold frustrations. He requested a loan move in the summer that was not granted and now, a similar scenario is opening up.

Mainoo is not short of suitors, with a number of sides ready to move should the Red Devils make him available.

Man Utd set for crunch meeting amid Mainoo uncertainty

Ideally, United do not want to do any loan business but upcoming meetings will dictate their true policy for January.

There is an expectation that Mainoo will once again push for a move in an attempt to salvage his season.

If this happens and United bow to his demands, the club will make sure they are well covered before allowing an exit to go ahead.

But bringing in the necessary cover will be far from straightforward in January.

As we have reported, top midfield targets such as Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton will be very expensive and therefore difficult to sign in January.

TEAMtalk revealed in an update on November 16, for example, United are unwilling to match Baleba’s £100m price tag, even if the Brighton midfielder does want the move to Old Trafford.

Amorim will therefore have to look at more attainable midfield targets should United allow Mainoo to leave this winter.

He has played just 138 minutes of Premier League football so far this term.

The club believe he has a very bright future, but his lack of involvement is arguably having a detrimental impact on his development.

Meanwhile, reports claim that United recently sent scouts to watch Rennes youngsters Jeremy Jacquet and Mohamed Kader Meïte.

Jacquet is perhaps the more interesting target of the two given the 20-year-old centre-back is already a guaranteed starter for Rennes, and Arsenal considered a move for him over the summer.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that the Red Devils have made contact with Scott McTominay’s agents over a potential return to Old Trafford.

McTominay has impressed for Napoli since leaving United and other Premier League sides Arsenal, Tottenham, and Everton are also considering moves for him.

