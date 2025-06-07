Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly given the green light to his next transfer move after struggling to make a mark during his time at Old Trafford.

The Denmark forward, who was signed in a £72million deal from Atalanta in the summer of 2023, has scored just 26 goals in 95 games for the club – with only 14 of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

With Man Utd actively pushing to sign a new No.9, having already completed a £62.5million deal for Matheus Cunha and also trying to sign Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, Hojlund’s days at the club certainly look numbered.

Indeed, Ruben Amorim is reportedly edging closer to a reunion with his former Sporting talisman Viktor Gyokeres to further hammer the nail in Hojlund‘s Old Trafford coffin.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A and, according to Saturday’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Inter Mian are closing in on a deal for the frontman.

The report states that both clubs are in ongoing negotiations, with the fee likely to be in the region €40-45m (£33-£38m).

Inter are looking to reinforce their squad for new coach Cristian Chivu after Simone Inzaghi quit to move to the Saudi Pro League following the club’s Champions League final hammering at the hands of PSG.

Corriere dello Sport adds that the Nerazzurri actually had eyes on both Hojlund and his United teammate Joshua Zirkzee, only for the Red Devils to decide to keep the latter on board.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The 10 biggest Premier League signings in the summer 2025 transfer window

Hojlund pushing for Inter switch

With United listening to offers for Hojlund, it was only a matter of time before Italian clubs came calling – given the player’s previous success at Atalanta.

It certainly helps that Hojlund is willing to head back to a familiar hunting ground, with Corriere adding that he has already said yes to the idea of joining Inter.

It now all comes down to whether the two clubs can agree on the transfer, with focus of the negotiations right now on the structure of a deal.

Inter are keen to sign Hojlund on an initial loan deal with a purchase option but United are pushing for an outright sale at this stage.

In terms of the fee, the report confirms the ballpark figure of around €40-45m (£33-£38m).

Latest Man Utd news: Mbeumo deal hijack threat / Financial boost

🔴⚫ Man Utd rocked by stunning Bryan Mbeumo hijack twist as rivals prep offer

🔴⚫ Man Utd to devastate rivals as ‘contact made’ for next Amorim attacking weapon

🔴⚫ Man Utd set for financial boost with Fulham resigned to star’s exit

VOTE – How many goals will Matheus Cunha score for Man Utd in 2025/26?