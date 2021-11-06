Huge Man Utd signing should regret joining the club claims former City man

Manchester United star signing Jadon Sancho should be questioning his decision to move to the club, according to one pundit.

Sancho has found himself on the bench once again for United’s derby clash with neighbours City. The return from injury of Marcus Rashford coupled with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s change to a 3-5-2 formation has suffocated his chances in the team.

The 21-year-old’s lack of Red Devils action has consequently led to his omission from Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

And former City defender Danny Mills believes this isn’t what he would have signed up for when he made the £73m switch from Borussia Dortmund.

When asked if Sancho will be regretting it, Mills told Football Insider: “Without a doubt, he’ll have to question it. ‘Did I make the right decision?’

“‘What was I told about signing for Man United and has that materialised?’

“The answer has to be no, at the moment, it certainly hasn’t.

“I think he’ll be very disappointed with the way things have gone. It’s similar to Donny van de Beek.

“They both came and would have expected to play and be involved in quite a lot of football. But it hasn’t happened.”

Sancho has 23 caps for his country and made two assists against Andorra in the last international break in October.

Since the return of the Premier League after that, he has featured for just 86 minutes across five games.

As a result, Southgate picked Rashford ahead of him, who in the same time has bagged three goals in 240 minutes of game time at club level.

Ronaldo defended by Rio

Meanwhile Rio Ferdinand has hit back at criticism aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo for his lack of pressing, an issue Gary Neville has highlighted.

Ronaldo has had a stunning impact following his move back to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer. He has scored nine goals in 12 games, and often they have proved crucial.

Indeed, the 36-year-old has won United vital Champions League points with strikes against Villarreal and Atalanta.

However, Ronaldo and the Red Devils as a whole have faced criticism for their lack of – and disorganisation around – their press. This does not sit well with Ferdinand…

