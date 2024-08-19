Man Utd star snubs one exit route, with third bid to come from Premier League suitors

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has decided he will not be making a move to one specific league this summer, while sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that a third bid is coming for the star from Fulham.

McTominay proved himself to be a surprise goal threat for Erik ten Hag last season, finding the back of the net 10 times in 43 games. The Scotland international played an important role in keeping Ten Hag in his job, while he also knows exactly what it means to represent Man Utd, having been born in Lancaster and come through the club’s academy.

However, Man Utd are keen to engineer a midfield overhaul this summer, and club chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe knows that selling McTominay will give him a better chance of capturing Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

McTominay has been linked with moves to Fulham, Napoli, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in recent weeks.

Reports in Italy have claimed that the 27-year-old has told Napoli chiefs he would like to join their ranks, while Fulham have so far failed with two offers to capture him.

Fulham’s second, improved bid for McTominay came in at £20million, but it was rejected as Man Utd hold out for closer to £30m.

TEAMtalk can now provide an update on the player’s situation, courtesy of transfer insider Fraser Gillan.

TEAMtalk can confirm reports that Fulham are poised to launch a third proposal for McTominay, as they look to finally strike an agreement with Man Utd.

Man Utd transfer news: Fulham eager to sign Scott McTominay

Fulham are very keen on adding the FA Cup and League Cup winner to their ranks as they know he will add vital experience for manager Marco Silva.

Sources have confirmed that Man Utd want a minimum of £28m for their player, though the deal could actually end up being worth £30m or more.

McTominay has decided he does not want to head to Turkey this summer, which rules both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce out of the running.

Fulham, meanwhile, have burst back into the race after receiving positive signs from McTominay’s camp about a prospective move to Craven Cottage.

McTominay is not the only one who might leave Old Trafford in the near future. Winger Facundo Pellistri is on the verge of joining Greek club Panathinaikos, with a deal ‘almost there’ and expected to be finalised ‘this week’.

McTominay and Pellistri could therefore follow the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood out of Man Utd.

