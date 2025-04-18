Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on Bruno Fernandes and another Manchester United star after their mind-blowing late comeback win against Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Europa League tie was finely poised at 2-2 following the first leg in France, where a poor Andre Onana display had given Lyon their two goals. Onana was brought back into the Man Utd starting eleven for the return leg, and what a game it was.

United took the lead inside 10 minutes when Manuel Ugarte had a simple finish after great work from Alejandro Garnacho. Fernandes then brilliantly hit the crossbar on the volley before Diogo Dalot doubled the home side’s advantage just before the break.

Dalot held off his marker from a long Harry Maguire pass before slotting into the far corner via the post.

But goals from Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico saw Lyon extinguish United’s lead within just six minutes in the second half.

Lyon then went down to 10 men as Tolisso was sent off for a second yellow card shortly before the end of the 90 minutes.

Rayan Cherki struck in the 105th minute to kickstart a crazy extra time period where there were five goals.

United seemed to be down and out when Luke Shaw gave away a penalty and former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette scored to make it 4-2 to Lyon on the night.

But with only six minutes remaining, Casemiro won a spot-kick for United and captain Fernandes stepped up to grab a goal back.

The United crowd was sent wild in the dying minutes as Kobbie Mainoo equalised with a fantastic strike before Maguire headed home an unbelievable winner to make it 5-4 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate.

Maguire’s goal sent Ruben Amorim’s side into the semi-finals and keeps their season alive.

On TNT Sports‘ post-match coverage, ex-United star Ferdinand was asked about Fernandes’ penalty, which initiated their comeback.

He said of the Portuguese star: “You wouldn’t want anybody else picking that ball up and slotting it in the back of the net than him in this Man United team. He’s somebody who does things in games that blow you away and it takes your breath away. Today was no different in that respect.

“When the pressure situations come, you want him in and around there.

“The actions of Casemiro to get that penalty was great.”

The former defender went on to claim that Mainoo ‘sees the game in clear HD’.

“Again, you’re just throwing it up there and saying, ‘listen, Harry Maguire, get up there, cause havoc’. He’s done it not too long ago in a game against Nottingham Forest. We know he’s capable,” Ferdinand continued.

“But Kobbie Mainoo’s finish as well, that was exquisite. The composure, how calm he was in that situation, when you know the pressure’s on.

“This is an area on the football pitch where I think he’s most comfortable. We saw it at Wolves, [he] chops back…

“Clear HD, 4k he’s seeing the game in those moments.”

Fellow United legend Paul Scholes added: “That’s the position you have to play him [Mainoo] for me. I don’t think he’s quite got the energy to play in a two in midfield, there’s too many spaces to fill.

“I think in that No 10 role, that advanced role, he’s got real quality.”

DON’T MISS 👇

Man Utd ace ‘dreams’ of joining Barcelona in blockbuster move as Amorim ends all return chances

£160m pair key to Man Utd comeback

Both Fernandes and Mainoo have been linked with exits in recent months. Fernandes is valued at £90million amid rumoured interest from Real Madrid, though that move seems unlikely.

Chelsea are known to be tracking £70m star Mainoo in case he becomes available for transfer this summer.

As Mainoo is an academy product, the money gained from his sale would go down as pure profit on United’s books.

But the United hierarchy would be advised against such a deal as the 19-year-old showed his amazing talent once again versus Lyon and is already a fan favourite.

As previously mentioned, United have now booked their place in the Europa League last four. They will play Athletic Club in the next stage, which will see them come up against highly rated Spain ace Nico Williams.

Winning the Europa League would give Amorim’s project a major boost, while it would also qualify them for next season’s Champions League.

That would in turn help United attract top players during the summer transfer window.

Man Utd news: Leverkusen interest; ‘hijack’ of Arsenal deals…

👉 Bayer Leverkusen join race for £70m Man Utd star amid clarity over Atletico Madrid move

👉 Man Utd to steal €110m duo from Arsenal as stunning ‘hijack’ takes shape

QUIZ: Two clubs before