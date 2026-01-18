Juventus have an eye on Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee in case they fail in their bid to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, sources confirm.

The Italian giants have been trying to make a breakthrough to sign Palace star Mateta, on the back of a disastrous week for the Eagles.

They were beaten in the FA Cup by Macclesfield Town, agreed a deal to sell captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City, boss Oliver Glasner confirmed he is leaving, and then they lost to Sunderland.

Juventus have been trying to compound the agony by taking advantage of the fact that Mateta has not agreed a new contract at Selhurst Park, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2027.

Mateta is keen on the idea of playing in Serie A. This has been confirmed by multiple outlets in recent few days.

Palace have always intended to stand firm on both Mateta and Adam Wharton sales for now, while they search for a new manager. The plan has been to block a sale and then consider it later in the year.

However, Juventus have been trying to test that stance and hope they might cave in at the start of next week. They want to sign the player permanently, but have asked about an initial loan deal, but Zirkzee is another player to keep an eye on…

Juventus eye Man Utd star as Plan B signing

Sources from Turin indicate that United man Zirkzee is another name that has been mentioned as a target if a bid for Mateta does not work out.

There is a belief that he will still do well back in Serie A, where he had a good spell with Bologna.

Roma tried to sign him this month but ran into difficulties after Ruben Amorim departed – so even a deal for the United man would not be easy, even though he is keen on a new challenge.

Zirkzee, 24, was not part of United’s squad for their 2-0 derby victory over Manchester City – Michael Carrick’s first game in charge – after he picked up a knock in training.

The injury is not thought to be serious so it wouldn’t stop a transfer should United agree to let him go.

The Dutch international has played a bit part role this season, starting just four Premier League matches so far, and it remains to be seen what Carrick’s plans for him are.

With the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko ahead of him in the pecking order, a departure could be best for Zirkzee’s career.

