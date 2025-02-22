Star will say YES to joining Man Utd after admitting he can’t believe they’re interested

A star reports have confirmed is a Manchester United target has admitted his disbelief at being wanted by the Red Devils, and also said he “can hardly say no” to joining if a bid is tabled.

Problem positions are rife within Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd squad, including between the sticks.

Andre Onana has again failed to convince this season, while back-up Altay Bayindir is unhappy with his lack of opportunities. Bayindir was previously a regular starter at former club Fenerbahce.

Back in December the Telegraph confirmed 22-year-old Belgian star, Senne Lammens, is a player of interest to Man Utd.

The 6ft 4in stopper plays in Belgium for Royal Antwerp who he joined from Club Brugge ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

And in quotes carried by Gazet Van Antwerpen, Lammens has admitted his shock at being in Man Utd’s sights.

Nonetheless, the goalkeeper went on to suggest he’ll gladly sign for the Red Devils if they do act on their interest.

“The first time I heard it (Man United rumour) I thought ‘wow,’ because I’ve only played one full season at Antwerp,” said Lammens.

“If something comes along that I can hardly say no to and that will benefit the club, I’ll have to think about it seriously.

“But if I’m the starting goalkeeper here for another year, that’s no problem.”

Senne Lammens to replace Altay Bayindir?

The Telegraph’s report described Lammens as a viable ‘long-term option’, thus suggesting he could initially serve as back-up to Onana, rather than replace him.

The report also hinted a bid for Lammens would be tied to Bayindir’s future who they reaffirmed could leave in search of more regular minutes.

Onana’s form has done little to convince United he’s worthy of being the club’s No 1 for the long haul.

But with numerous other positions all requiring more immediate attention – like right wing-back and striker – Onana may be safe for now.

Latest Man Utd news – Ferdinand torches Maguire / Amorim approves signing

In other news, Rio Ferdinand took aim at Harry Maguire for his part in Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goal against Man Utd on Saturday afternoon.

Beto put Everton one up before Doucoure doubled the home side’s advantage when rising high to nod home from close range.

Onana had bobbled Jack Harrison’s tame attempt straight up in the air, with both he and Harry Maguire – who was easily bypassed in the build-up to Harrison’s chance – beaten to the rebound by the onrushing Doucoure.

“Maguire there, he can’t stand there,” bemoaned Ferdinand when re-watching a clip of Beto racing past the static defender before squaring to Harrison.

“You’ve got to run back towards your own goal, I couldn’t understand that at all.

“Pace isn’t a part of his game but then he gets a second opportunity to go and deal with it [when Onana parried the ball straight up]… doesn’t go and deal with it. But on the halfway line you’ve got to run back.”

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Ruben Amorim has directly approved the signing of Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda.

The versatile star can play up and down each flank, though primarily played at right wing-back during Amorim’s final months in Lisbon.

“[Geovany] Quenda is on the list for sure, he’s been on the list for weeks and months,” said Romano.

“This remains the case. Nothing to say in terms of deal done now but he’s a player approved directly by Amorim,”

Quenda is valued by Sporting at €60m, with United hoping to strike a deal for closer to €40m.