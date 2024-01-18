Man Utd starlet in ‘advanced’ negotiations over January exit, with one club poised to strike

A Manchester United youngster is close to leaving Old Trafford on loan this month, with a League Two club reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ over his signing.

As Man Utd are trying to avoid breaking their Financial Fair Play limit, they have mainly been focusing on outgoings in January, rather than making any big-money signings. Donny van de Beek has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan with an option to buy. The Dutchman will be hoping to get his career back on track in Germany after failing to impress Erik ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho has returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan after a public spat with Ten Hag, while Hannibal Mejbri has signed for Sevilla. The Spanish club have captured Hannibal on loan but can make the move permanent for £17million this summer.

20-year-old right winger Mateo Mejia has followed Hannibal to Sevilla, having left Man Utd via a permanent transfer. Joe Hugill, meanwhile, signed a new Man Utd contract before opting to spend the rest of the season on loan at Burton Albion in League One.

Rhys Bennett could soon be added to the list of Man Utd winter departures, too. He is a 20-year-old centre-back who has risen through the ranks at Man Utd but is yet to make his senior debut.

According to Football Insider, Bennett is in ‘advanced’ discussions over a six-month loan move away from Man Utd. Stockport County, who are top of the League Two table ahead of Wrexham, are ‘set to win the race for his signature’.

Several EFL clubs have expressed their interest in signing the talented defender in the last few weeks, but Man Utd have been most impressed by Stockport’s proposal. The Red Devils want to ensure that Bennett will pick up regular game time while out on loan, and Stockport have seemingly agreed to that criteria.

The Manchester-born starlet will aim to help Stockport gain promotion to League One, a division they have not played in since 2010.

While Bennett will soon leave Man Utd on loan, his long-term future still rests at Old Trafford.

The report adds that he is ‘highly rated’ among the Man Utd staff, as shown by Ten Hag’s decision to put him on the bench for the 2-0 Premier League defeat to West Ham United on December 23, as well as the recent 2-0 FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic.

The player was captain as Man Utd won the FA Youth Cup in 2022, while he was handed a new contract by the club last summer.

