Man Utd starlet ‘doomed’ at loan club as manager clashes with press over key issue

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri is facing an uncertain future amid a clash between Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores and the Spanish media over his lack of game time.

Hannibal spent time in the Paris FC and Monaco academies before moving to Man Utd’s youth setup in August 2019. He gradually rose through the ranks at Man Utd before making his senior debut in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers in May 2021.

Overall, the attacking midfielder has made 13 appearances for Man Utd, scoring one goal in that time. 10 of those outings have come this season, with Hannibal starting to make an impression on manager Erik ten Hag.

However, the 21-year-old became a target for a number of clubs in the build up to the January transfer window, including Everton and Sevilla. Ultimately, Everton were beaten to his signing as Sevilla captured him on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The La Liga club also have the option to sign Hannibal permanently this summer for £17million.

Hannibal was hoping to make a big impression over the second half of the season. However, that has yet to happen.

Things started badly for the Tunisia international in Spain, as he picked up a yellow card less than a minute into his debut, which came in a damning 5-1 loss to Girona.

Hannibal was briefly banished from the Sevilla squad but then returned to action against Rayo Vallecano on February 5, coming off the bench in the latter stages.

Hannibal in frustrating Sevilla situation

Hannibal’s third appearance for his new club came in the goalless draw with Valencia on Saturday. Once again, though, Flores gave him barely any game time.

Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo have now raced to the player’s defence, stating that he has turned a corner since that poor performance on his debut. Hannibal has provided vital signs of life to a struggling Sevilla team in recent weeks, prompting the Spanish press to suggest him as a regular starter.

However, the 27-cap international appears ‘doomed’ at Sevilla as Flores is simply refusing to select him in the starting eleven.

While Sevilla have the option to sign Hannibal permanently, it looks like Flores will push club officials not to activate this clause and to send the player back to Man Utd instead.

Both Hannibal and Man Utd will be very frustrated if he spends the next few months largely warming the bench. Hannibal was hoping to gain some vital experience in a top European league and potentially join Sevilla permanently, kickstarting a new adventure in Spain. But Flores seemingly will not let that happen.

For Man Utd, they will regret sending Hannibal to Sevilla as he had plenty of other offers on the table, including from Everton. If he had joined the Toffees on loan and impressed, then Man Utd could have either brought him back into their squad for next season or sold him for more than that £17m fee. But as things stand, it is unclear where Hannibal will end up this summer.

