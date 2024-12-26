The agent of Manchester United winger Antony, Junior Pedroso, has revealed that ‘many’ clubs have made enquiries about signing the 24-year-old in January.

The Brazilian joined the Red Devils for £82million in 2022, in the early stages of Erik ten Hag’s tenure, but has failed to live up to his huge price tag at Old Trafford.

Antony is yet to start a Premier League game under new manager Ruben Amorim and that has led to speculation that he could be sold for a cut-price fee next month.

Now, Antony’s agent Pedroso has revealed that there is plenty of interest in the out-of-favour forward. “Yes, many clubs have approached us for Antony’s move in January,” he told Fabrizio Romano.

“These clubs wanted to understand the situation for Antony, so I can confirm that there’s concrete interest.

“To be fair, Manchester United have never expressed any interest to sell or loan out Antony to us. We never received this sort of communication so far.

“Man Utd management never told us that they want Antony to leave, despite the reports we see around about our client.”

Pedroso: Antony could be loaned out in January

Reports suggest Man Utd are open to selling several players to improve their standing with regards to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), including the likes of Marcus Rashford, Casemiro Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen. However, it seems unlikely that they haven’t put Antony on the transfer list, yet.

Selling players could allow Amorim to make some much-needed additions as he reportedly looks to bring in a new striker and left-back in upcoming transfer windows.

Pedroso did, however, say Antony would be prepared to listen to Man Utd if the Red Devils suggested a January loan move away from Old Trafford.

“I can say that Antony’s future is very much tied to Manchester United’s interests,” he added. “If the club thinks it would be a good idea to loan Antony out in January so he can get more minutes and regain his trust, we will work together on that option.

“Otherwise, Antony is working hard to regain his place and show his best skills under the new coach Ruben Amorim.”

Meanwhile, recent reports have linked Rashford with a shock move to Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou looks to bring in attacking reinforcements.

However, according to journalist Jay Harris, a switch to the North London side is unlikely for the England international.

“Tottenham are over-reliant on Dominic Solanke, Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson to start every game, while Postecoglou has made his feelings about Timo Werner’s effectiveness clear,” Harris wrote.

“It is an easy link to make but, reading between the lines, any potential move for Rashford feels unlikely.

“He turned 27 in October and Spurs have focused on signing players under the age of 23 since Postecoglou was appointed.”

In other news, Man Utd have reportedly moved into pole position to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who Amorim is keen on a reunion with at Old Trafford.

It has been claimed that Arsenal have ‘turned their backs’ on Gyokeres in recent days. It’s stated that Arsenal have instead sent scouts to watch Mateo Retegui, with the Atalanta striker now appearing high on Mikel Arteta’s wish list.

The Red Devils, therefore, could have a free run at signing Gyokeres in January, but would still have to match his £83million release clause to seal a deal.

