Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim has almost completed his second full day in charge of the club and we can reveal the player’s immediate reaction to his arrival.

Amorim’s appointment comes after the Red Devils have entered a new era under new owners and board members who are trying to take them back to the top of the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s sacking gave Man Utd the opportunity to bring in Amorim, who is widely considered to be one of the best young coaches in world football.

The 39-year-old took his first training session as Man Utd boss on Monday and sources have exclusively spoken to TEAMtalk about his impact.

Ruben Amorim has made an INSTANT impact at Man Utd 🔥@FrazFletcher has the latest ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5e5mPUnEC3 — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) November 19, 2024

The response from the players has been extremely positive, with those close to the players saying they were extremely impressed by their new gaffer.

It’s stated that many stars believe the club has finally moved forward into modern times and felt it was the first session in a long time with proper planning and a solid idea.

Sources say there is a real belief among the players that Amorim will improve individuals and has already made suggestions that they agree with. He is also far more involved than Ten Hag and that is a marked difference from the Dutchman.

READ MORE: Ruud van Nistelrooy: Man Utd icon could seal instant Prem return, with THREE clubs keen

Man Utd stars extremely impressed by Amorim – sources

There are no hard feelings towards Ten Hag from the Man Utd squad and many of them maintain a strong relationship with the Dutchman.

However, Amorim’s appointment has been received very well by all AND his energy and ability to get involved in training sessions excites the players.

Sources close to Man Utd’s English players, such as Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, say they are particularly excited by Amorim and state there is a real are of positivity around the future of the club.

The Man Utd board, namely co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, hopes to back Amorim in the transfer window as much as possible but they are aware that they must avoid previous mistakes that has seen the club left with players on high wages and difficult to move on.

Amorim’s first game as Red Devils boss comes against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Sunday and it will be very interesting to see what team he lines up with.

TEAMtalk sources have been clear and all share the same message – the mood at Man Utd is one of excitement and hope.

Man Utd round-up: Casemiro exit latest / Osimhen swap deal rumours

Meanwhile, the Man Utd board are trying to find a buyer for aging midfielder Casemiro in January, with Amorim reportedly happy to sell the former Real Madrid man.

Casemiro has interest from the Saudi Pro League and it’s claimed that Man Utd will make him available for £30m in January – £40m less than what they signed him for two years ago.

We understand that Amorim has informed Man Utd that Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Antony also aren’t part of his long-term plans, but they will be given the opportunity to prove themselves in the coming months.

In other news, Man Utd are considering a move for a new striker after Joshua Zirkzee has failed to make any real impact since his move from Bologna in the summer.

Surprise reports suggest that Man Utd are ‘offering’ €30m plus Joshua Zirkzee in an attempt to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who was heavily linked with Chelsea.

Osimhen was exiled from Napoli’s squad by Antonio Conte after he tried to force a summer exit and was sent out on loan to Galatasaray for this season.

The loan agreement contains a break clause, which means he can be recalled and sold by Napoli in the January transfer window.

His Napoli contract also contains a key agreement – a €75m release clause – though the report claims interested clubs are thus far unwilling to trigger it.

Instead, it’s stated Man Utd are ‘offering’ €30m plus Zirkzee – labelled a ‘dud’ – in a ‘sensational’ cash-plus-player swap.

DON’T MISS: 11 transfers the ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides could make in January: Amorim chases Liverpool target; Arsenal battle for Spain star

QUIZ: How well do you know Ruben Amorim?