Man Utd stars privately urging flop to stay but replacement signing gets green light to secure move

Senior Manchester United stars have reportedly told Joshua Zirkzee not to give up on his Premier League dream and to continue battling for his Old Trafford future, though Ruben Amorim is edging closer to landing a striker replacement.

Zirkzee arrived in England in July when Man Utd paid Bologna £36.5million (€44m / $45.4m) for his signature. United had long hunted a more experienced centre-forward to help Rasmus Hojlund out, but they eventually captured Zirkzee instead, who is only two years his senior.

The transfer has largely not worked out so far. Zirkzee has managed just four goals and two assists in 28 appearances for United across all competitions.

There have been concerns that the Dutchman does not have the physicality to compete in the Premier League. Zirkzee was also booed by his own fans before his early substitution during the defeat to Newcastle United, though he was applauded when he came on in the draw with Liverpool last time out.

talkSPORT have now provided an update on the attacker’s situation. They state that Zirkzee has been considering an early exit from United as he was distraught after being jeered by the club’s fans.

Juventus and AC Milan have both been linked with Zirkzee. A switch to Juve is considered a strong possibility as he starred under their manager Thiago Motta while at Bologna.

However, ‘senior United colleagues’ have urged him to ‘stay and fight’ for his future with the Red Devils.

Although, the decision may be taken out of Zirkzee’s hands. Amorim has requested the signing of a new striker this month, with Randal Kolo Muani emerging as a top target.

According to German reporter Florian Plettenberg, Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has given Kolo Muani his permission to leave and join another big club.

United are firmly in the mix to snare the Frenchman, as David Ornstein has already revealed that they are ‘actively exploring’ his capture.

Although, Amorim’s side will need to fend off several other clubs. Plettenberg adds that Tottenham Hotspur are ‘pushing for him’, while Chelsea, Aston Villa and Juventus are all interested, too.

As Kolo Muani will likely leave PSG through an initial loan, United can afford to sign him this month without having to sell players first.

Man Utd eyeing Kolo Muani and PSG team-mate

PSG know that a permanent transfer in January is ‘unrealistic’ but they would like Kolo Muani’s next club to agree to buy him at some stage in the future.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that United are gathering information on both the 26-year-old forward and his PSG team-mate Nuno Mendes.

Kolo Muani is a concrete option to improve United’s attacking options, though the chase for him is ‘fierce’.

Mendes, meanwhile, is viewed by Amorim as his potential new left wing-back as PSG have yet to extend his deal beyond summer 2026.

Man Utd latest: Mainoo exit ramps up; Mendes alternative

Meanwhile, United are at growing risk of losing academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo amid a concerning double update.

David Ornstein has confirmed that the likes of Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho could be sold in the future as these deals would go down on United’s books as pure profit.

The MEN report that Mainoo has been offered a new contract but has rejected it as he is ‘unhappy’ with the terms on offer.

It is important to note that PSG’s Mendes is not the only left wing-back on United’s radar.

TEAMtalk can reveal that United are in a strong position to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth after Liverpool cooled their interest in him.

Kerkez has been fantastic for Bournemouth this season and will cost at least £40m (€48.2m / $50m) to sign.

How long before Zirkzee gets the boot?