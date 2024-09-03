Man Utd star’s true feelings on Ten Hag style emerge, as Ferdinand bemoans ‘disrespectful’ criticism

A Manchester United insider has revealed what Casemiro thinks of Erik ten Hag’s tactics, while Rio Ferdinand has tried to defend the midfielder.

Casemiro joined Man Utd in August 2022, as the Red Devils paid Real Madrid an initial £60million – plus £10m in potential add-ons – for his signature. The Brazilian enjoyed a great first season at Old Trafford, finally adding steel and tenacity to a Man Utd midfield which had been lacking for some time.

But the 32-year-old struggled last term and looked like he was past his best, as he failed to keep up with the pace of games and opposition midfielders ran rings around him.

Following his poor performance in the 4-0 away defeat to Crystal Palace last season, Jamie Carragher tore into Casemiro and said, ‘leave the football before the football leaves you’.

Casemiro is once again the centre of attention after Man Utd lost 3-0 at home to rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

The five-time Champions League winner lost possession in the build up to two Liverpool goals and looked a shadow of his former self before being hauled off at half time. This led to calls for new signing Manuel Ugarte to come straight into the starting lineup after the international break.

During an appearance on the Talk of the Devils podcast, Man Utd reporter Andy Mitten revealed Casemiro’s thoughts on Ten Hag’s style of play last season.

The player ‘wasn’t happy’ with how Man Utd played as he ‘didn’t feel they helped him’ and that it actually ‘exposed his weaknesses’.

Man Utd latest: Rio Ferdinand defends Casemiro

Casemiro is likely still thinking the exact same thing as Man Utd play in such a disjointed manner which leaves both him and Kobbie Mainoo to cover vast areas of the pitch.

Carragher reiterated that Casemiro should no longer be playing at such a high level after the defeat to Liverpool, though Ferdinand does not agree.

The former Man Utd defender said on his Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel: “I just think that’s highly disrespectful. It’s really disrespectful because – especially given what my man’s won – there’s more to it than just he’s made a couple of mistakes.

“Because if you look at the two games before this season, he’s been probably arguably Man Utd ‘s best player. I think it’s easier to say that he’s gone, he’s finished.

“But I believe, when I look at him, I just feel that he’s being asked to do a lot of things like play 30-yard balls and dictate the pace of the game etc.

“These are things that Man Utd would never have recruited him for because he’d never been asked to do this at Real Madrid. He was cleaning up, security in front, slide tackling, covering all the gaps. And then giving it to other people to play football.”

