Manchester United have big plans for the summer window and have drawn up a shortlist of targets amid the uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman remains under serious pressure despite the Red Devils winning the FA Cup and reports suggest a decision will be made on his future soon.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Man Utd’s revamped recruitment team have taken full control of the club’s transfer plans and as we’ve consistently reported at TEAMtalk, the club are keen to bring in at least one new midfielder.

Ratcliffe is scrambling to find a buyer for Casemiro, who is best and is on sky-high wages of £350,000 per week at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian has serious interest from Saudi Arabia and a sale is looking increasingly likely.

Christian Eriksen has also been heavily linked with a move away from Man Utd and the club have been scouring the market for potential replacements.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Man Utd are ready to rival Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus for Nice star Khephren Thuram this summer.

Man Utd to battle Liverpool for Khephren Thuram

Thuram, 23, is considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe and he looks set to move clubs in the coming weeks and months.

He has just over 12 months remaining on his contract with Nice and reports suggest he has no intention of signing an extension.

Thuram was on Liverpool’s shortlist last summer but Jurgen Klopp ultimately decided to pursue other midfield targets at the time.

However, the Frenchman is on Arne Slot’s radar and the Reds have reportedly ‘opened preliminary talks’ about a potential deal for him.

L’Equipe suggest that Man Utd could hijack Liverpool’s move for Thuram and the fact they share the same INEOS owners as Nice could play into their hands.

The report claims Thuram will cost between €20m (£17m) and €30m (£25.5m) so it will be interesting to see which of his suitors make the first bid for him.

The Nice star is only expected to improve as he gains experience so could prove to be an excellent long-term signing for Man Utd as they eye a new partner for hot prospect Kobbie Mainoo.

