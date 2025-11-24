Joao Gomes has had his head turned by Manchester United’s interest, according to TEAMtalk sources, but he still faces a big battle to complete a winter move to Old Trafford.

It is believed that Man Utd are taking a similar approach as they did with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, who, as reported, remains interested in joining the Red Devils.

United know Wolves do not want to sell Gomes, but have begun to make inroads with the aim that the player is aware of interest ahead of the possibility of a transfer.

There is a belief it would cost between £40-50million to lure him away from Molineux, despite a stance from Wolves that the player is absolutely not for sale.

TEAMtalk revealed on November 17 how new Wolves manager Rob Edwards has been promised by the club that they will not cash in on Gomes in the January window.

However, Man Utd have continued to look at midfield options and believe Gomes may become more attainable than other players on their shortlist…

Wolves very star keen on Man Utd switch

TEAMtalk understands Gomes is now waiting to see if the January switch to the Red Devils move can come together, with his current team bottom of the Premier League.

Ideally, Man Utd want to recruit from within the Premier League and have Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton in mind. They have also made checks on Yehor Yarmolyuk at Brentford.

Baleba has been on the list, and some outlets have claimed he is a top priority – though that does not seem to be the case right now, as Man Utd are unconvinced of his valuation of over £100million, particularly during a season when he is struggling for form.

They had joy in luring Matheus Cunha away from Wolves, and there is a belief among some sources that they could try their luck for Gomes, despite those indications from Wolves that he’s not on the market while they are fighting for survival.

The 24-year-old, who has earned 10 caps for Brazil, has featured in all 12 of Wolves’ Premier League games this season, starting 10 of them.

However, with Wolves under serious threat of relegation, he is looking to take on a new challenge and it remains to be seen if United can prise him from Molineux this winter.

Latest Man Utd news: Casemiro U-turn / Mainoo contract twist

Meanwhile, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United have performed a U-turn on Casemiro and now want the legendary Brazilian to sign a new contract.

However, this will only happen if the 33-year-old agrees to reduced terms, with his current salary standing at a whopping £350,000 per week. His current deal expires next summer.

In other news, United have put contract negotiations with Kobbie Mainoo ‘on hold’ as the 20-year-old looks to leave the club on loan this summer.

Mainoo is increasingly frustrated by his lack of playing time under Ruben Amorim. Should United sign Gomes, he may be allowed to leave temporarily.

