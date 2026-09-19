Steven Gerrard has given his verdict on JJ Gabriel’s desire to leave Manchester United, amid interest from Liverpool to bring the youngster to Anfield.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 13 that Man Utd had concerns about the future of Gabriel.

We reported at the time that Liverpool were among the clubs keen on snapping up the 15-year-old attacking player.

Graeme Bailey reported on September 15 that Gabriel has sent a formal notice to Man Utd to cancel his registration.

We understand that Chelsea are leading the race for Gabriel, who wants to leave Man Utd with immediate effect and become a free agent.

Sources have told us that Barcelona and Real Madrid have already held talks with Gabriel.

Liverpool are keen on a deal for Gabriel, too, with Bailey reporting that the Reds are among the clubs from whom the Man Utd teenage prodigy has “open offers”.

It is not going to be easy, though, for Liverpool to get a deal done.

Bailey explained: “Gabriel turns 16 on October 6 and will be eligible to explore a move to an EU club such as Real Madrid or Barcelona once he reaches that age.

“That development is significant because Gabriel’s situation in England is considerably more complicated.

“His academy registration with United officially runs until the end of the 2026/27 season, and while Gabriel has formally requested that his registration be cancelled, the Red Devils have the right to challenge that request.

“As a result, an immediate move to another English club would be difficult, with the teenager potentially having a much clearer route to a domestic rival once the current academy registration period expires at the end of the season.”

Former Liverpool and England international midfielder Steven Gerrard is surprised that Gabriel wants to leave, with ex-Chelsea star Joe Cole also sharing his view on the situation.

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Steven Gerrard and Joe Cole on JJ Gabriel

Gerrard told TNT Sports: “It’s not just in this situation.

“Broadly, it scares me in the game that kids can now be rushed and careers can be forced.

“I don’t know the details and the background in this isolated situation with JJ Gabriel but, if you look at it all, he’s at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“They’ve got a history and a tradition of producing fantastic players.

“There will be top people behind the scenes at Manchester United but the big thing for me is, you’ve got an English coach [Michael Carrick] and an English assistant manager [Steve Holland] who will want to [play him].

“When the time is right, and when they think he’s ready, protect him… they will play him.

“Michael Carrick is from an academy, so he will want to play him.

“But it’s not just in this situation, it’s the game as a whole.

“I’m sure it’s happening in other countries.”

Gerrard added: “These talents, they have parents, they have agents, outside influences that force and rush too soon, and it can affect a kid’s career.”

The Liverpool legend continued: “Let’s use Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid as an example.

“Even if JJ Gabriel goes to Real Madrid, is Mourinho going to play this kid straightaway?

“Is he going to be pushed and forced to play him?

“You know what these elite managers are like, they play kids when they’re ready to contribute and to help the team.

“In my opinion, we need to look after the kid’s health, and give him the right care – but Manchester United can do that.

“There doesn’t need to be a rush or a panic.

“I don’t know what’s been promised, from the outside, but this stinks to me of someone who is pushing and rushing things.

“I don’t think it’s going to help the kid in any way, shape or form.

“I know Michael Carrick very well and, if this kid was ready, he’d be getting played.”

Cole said: “The JJ Gabriel situation at Manchester United has blown my mind, because the kid is at a fantastic club with a great reputation of bringing players through.

“You think of the Class of ’92, right the way through.

“They develop and they look after players.

“Behind the scenes with his advisors, what I don’t understand is why would he want to leave that club when he’s clearly wanted?

“Clearly, they want to help him push on.”

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