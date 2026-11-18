Steven Gerrard has shared the real truths about Manchester United’s decision to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach and why the trail ultimately went cold on the man who was long seen as the ideal successor to Michael Carrick in Eddie Howe.

With the Red Devils struggling down in 18th place and with just one Premier League win to their name all season, co-owners INEOS took the decision to axe Carrick from the role, just a matter of months after the 45-year-old had signed a two-year deal to become their permanent boss.

And once it became abundantly clear that Carrick would be sacked, Pochettino’s name very quickly emerged out of nowhere to shoot to favourtism to take on the role just hours after the club’s crazy 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

The decision to appoint the Argentine certainly caught many on the hop; Howe, having been out of work since leaving Newcastle United earlier in the summer, was the clear favourite for the job, and with sources making it clear he was very much keen on the role, his appointment had also been endorsed by the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ultimately, though, it was Pochettino who was chosen to lead the club forwards, and now Gerrard has explained the three real reasons why the Argentine got the nod.

Citing his excellent man-management skills, his ability to speak Spanish and liaise on a one-to-one basis with half the squad and with (major shareholders) the Glazers making it clear he was their choice, Gerrard told The Overlap Daily: “I think he would have been on their list for a long time, so they’ve admired him for a long time. They probably haven’t been able to get him for different reasons, timing.

“He’s a good man manager. Players like to work for him. You listen to all the interviews when he left Spurs: Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker, they all loved having him as their manager. And if he can hit the ground running at Manchester United, you can see it being a real positive appointment.

“But the other thing to mention, I think, which is interesting, is if you look at Manchester United’s main players, I know some of them are coming to the end of their contracts, but Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, your Amad Diallo’s of this world, he will speak Spanish.

“So, if he can get these players back into top form and enjoying themselves and smiling again, that’s a large chunk of this Manchester United team.”

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Gerrard thinks Pochettino can have quick impact at Man Utd

With the club entrenched in the relegation zone, United will hope Pochettino – due to arrive at Carrington on Thursday – can have a rapid impact at Old Trafford, starting with Sunday’s tricky trip to face Liverpool at Anfield.

Gerrard certainly thinks Pochettino will soon make his presence felt.

“I think that will have had an impact as well, because if you look at Eddie Howe, he was available as well and it seemed as if they wanted the Pochettino road.

“You wonder whether the Spanish-speaking thing has had a bit of an impact, because you look at a lot of the main players in that Manchester United team and squad.

“The Spanish-speaking could go a long way, I would say. And him being able to speak different languages might have been the reason why he’s just been picked over Eddie.

“I don’t know whether Eddie was a serious contender or not, but from afar, I think they would have been stupid not to have him on the list. I’m a massive fan of Eddie Howe as well, but you can understand maybe why they’ve gone down the Pochettino road.”

A little down the line, the focus will turn to the January window and the players that Pochettino can sign to bolster his relegation-threatened squad.

Indeed, sources can confirm Pochettino will decide on pulling the trigger on two signings of United States stars; one of whom has already said yes to the move.

United are also understood to be giving serious thought to the signing of Calvin Bassey, with sources revealing the two-pronged reason why his signing ticks two major boxes for the Red Devils.

However, their chances of landing Lewis Hall have suffered a fresh blow, with sources revealing the strong and determined message coming out of St James’ Park regarding the Red Devils’ interest.