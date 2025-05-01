Man Utd strike gold with blockbuster forward signing ‘VERY advanced’ – sources

Manchester United are increasingly confident of signing Wolves star Matheus Cunha this summer, with some sources close to the situation suggesting it is a ‘done deal.’

The Red Devils have been locked in talks with Cunha’s representatives for some time and they are keen to get a transfer finalised as soon as possible.

Cunha, 25, has a £62.5m release clause in his Wolves contract and Vitor Pereira’s side will demand it in full, although there may be some room for negotiation on payment structure.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are very confident that Cunha will be playing at Old Trafford next season. In fact, some are acting as if it is a done deal, with the talks over the versatile forward’s signing very advanced. He is expected to be part of Ruben Amorim’s squad for the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

Cunha has been sold on Amorim’s vision for Man Utd and is very keen on a switch to Old Trafford, despite the Red Devils’ disappointing season and the fact they may miss out on Champions League qualification.

All of Man Utd’s eggs are in the Europa League basket as winning that competition will grant them entry to the Champions League. They face Athletic Club in the semi-final first leg on Thursday night.

UCL qualification would help Man Utd significantly when pursuing targets but sources are very calm in stating that this won’t affect the Cunha deal, which comes as a major boost in their pursuit of the Brazilian.

Man Utd on track to secure Matheus Cunha deal

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are prepared to pay Cunha’s £62.5m release clause and the fee is not expected to be a stumbling block.

With discussions with the player advanced and personal terms not expected to be an issue, everything points towards Cunha’s signing being completed early in the summer window.

Cunha has notched 17 goals and six assists across all competitions this season. No Brazilian player has ever scored more goals in a single Premier League campaign than Cunha, so his stock is extremely high.

Arsenal have previously shown interest in Cunha but Man Utd have done far more work on a deal and they are well ahead in the race for his signature.

Nothing is done until Cunha formally signs a contract with Man Utd and club-to-club agreements are sealed, but there is real confidence that Cunha will be playing for the Red Devils next term.

He can play as an attacking midfielder, forward or winger, and should fit nicely into Amorim’s 3-4-3 / 3-4-2-1 system.

Amorim is still keen to sign a new striker as well as Cunha and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap is at the top of the shortlist, ahead of other targets such as Crystal Palace’s Jean Philippe Mateta.

