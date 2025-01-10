Man Utd forward performs complete U-turn on exit stance as Euro giant rejected

Joshua Zirkzee has decided he wants to stay at Manchester United in January despite a tough start to life at Old Trafford and Juventus pursuing his signature, it has been revealed.

Zirkzee became the first signing of the new INEOS era at Man Utd when the Red Devils paid Bologna £36.5million (€43.5m / $44.6m) to land him on a five-year contract. United had been tipped to sign a more experienced striker to help Rasmus Hojlund out, such as Ivan Toney, but instead opted to bring in 23-year-old Zirkzee.

However, the move has not worked out as of yet. Zirkzee has registered just four goals and two assists in 28 games for his new club so far.

The Dutchman has looked off the pace and was even booed off when he was substituted after just half an hour during the recent loss to Newcastle.

Zirkzee was reportedly tearful after that match, though he was applauded onto the pitch in the next game against Liverpool.

Zirkzee has been weighing up his United future in recent months. The Netherlands international has seemingly been keen to reunite with his former Bologna boss Thiago Motta at Juve.

Instead, though, Zirkzee looks set to remain at Old Trafford. As per Florian Plettenberg, United chiefs have been ‘informed’ that Zirkzee ‘wants to stay’.

The forward ‘has no intention’ of leaving in January after carefully considering his future and aims to ‘prove himself’ to the United faithful. Zirkzee ‘believes in his abilities’ despite a tough first few months in England.

Plettenberg adds that Juve are indeed interested, but there ‘has never been any commitment’ from Zirkzee to join them mid-season.

Some reports have claimed that there have been advanced talks between Zirkzee’s camp and Juve officials, though the Sky Germany journalist has poured cold water on such suggestions.

Zirkzee may have been convinced to stay by some of his United team-mates. It emerged on Wednesday that senior United players were urging him to stay and fight for his Premier League ‘dream’, despite all the criticism.

Juve have supposedly drawn up a plan to offload Dusan Vlahovic and make Zirkzee their new centre-forward, but that is now in tatters.

Juve have also been linked with Zirkzee’s team-mate Marcus Rashford. They have held talks with his entourage in Italy, although other teams are better placed to complete a deal.

Milan have offloaded Noah Okafor to RB Leipzig as they try to make space for Rashford.

Barcelona are prepared to ‘go all out’ for the United academy graduate and could even sell three stars in the process.

While Zirkzee is aiming to stay at United during the current transfer window, he may end up being pushed further down the pecking order.

United are doing ‘everything possible’ to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the chase for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman has been told he is free to leave PSG by their manager, Luis Enrique.

