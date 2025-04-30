Man Utd manager, Ruben Amorim is ready to add to his squad this summer

Manchester United are expected to finalise the signing of French wonderkid Enzo Kana-Biyik on Wednesday, with the striker jetting into the north-west to finalise his move – and the player is expected to be the first of two quickfire additions at Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils are gearing up for their Europa League semi-final first leg against Athletic Bilbao – a game of significant importance given the struggles that Manchester United have endured in the Premier League. And while United have better European pedigree than the Spaniards, they will enter the fixture as narrow second favourites and against a side who boast one of LaLiga’s top talents in Nico Williams.

While Ruben Amorim and Co’s full focus will be on Thursday’s game, behind the scenes at their Carrington complex, both Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell are working on finalising their summer transfer plans – with wholesale changes anticipated.

One of United’s weaknesses this season has been in not scoring enough goals – but now the capture of the brilliant Matheus Cunha, who has plundered an impressive 17 goals and six assists this season from just 32 appearances, will go a long way to fixing that.

The Wolves star is close to signing on the dotted line with talks over his move from Wolves advancing and with a strong confidence from all parties that a move is close to being finalised.

The Red Devils will pay £62.5m to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford – and his desire to sign on the dotted line, regardless of whether Champions League football is achieved or not – is understood to have impressed United’s transfer committee.

However, before any deal is done for Cunha, United will get a deal for Kana-Biyik over the line first.

As per journalist Benjamin Quarez, United have struck a deal to bring the 18-year-old into Old Trafford from Le Havre, where his deal expires at the end of the current campaign.

Le Parisien journalist Quarez posted on X: ‘Enzo Kana-Biyik travels to Manchester today to sign his contract with the English club.’

Talks have been held between United and the player’s entourage for several weeks now and it’s understood an agreement has now been reached, with the player set to sign a multi-year contract at Old Trafford from July 1.

What has Fabrizio Romano said on Matheus Cunha deal?

A report over the weekend revealed Cunha will become one of United’s highest-earning stars off the back of the move to Old Trafford, where his contract length and the transfer fee arrangement United were hoping to strike with Wolves had also come to light.

In the meantime, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano stated on his YouTube channel last week that advancing talks between all parties had seen hopes grow that a move would soon be finalised.

Romano said: “Manchester United are making progress on a daily basis on the Matheus Cunha deal, Very positive conversations.

“Manchester United management, Ruben Amorim, who is fully involved in this process, they are all looking in the same direction.”

The trusted transfer expert continued: “The Champions League is not a deal-breaker for the player.

“Matheus Cunha is still ready to accept the proposal from Manchester United.

“They need more, at least one more meeting, to fix some details. But my understanding is that United want to make it happen as soon as possible.”

Romano has provided a further update on Cunha’s situation on X, revealing earlier that talks over a contract are in the final stages and having noted: “Manchester United keep working to seal Matheus Cunha deal very soon, plan confirmed since one week ago.

“Negotiations underway on final contract details for the Brazilian who’s keen on joining the project.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Big-name striker also wanted; Argentine sensation eyed

The capture of Kana-Biyik is clearly one for the future and he adds to a bugeoning young array of top teenage stars at Old Trafford with Ayden Heaven, Chido Obi and Leny Yoro all added to the squad since INEOS’s investment into the club.

In the meantime, United are also working hard on adding a new first-team No.9 to their mix and trusted reporter Florian Plettenberg confirmed on Wednesday morning that United have held firm discussions for Viktor Gyokeres as they look to beat Arsenal and a host of other top clubs to the striker’s signing.

Indeed, while Liam Delap is correctly slated as United’s current top target, it seems Amorim is happy to keep his options open for now.

As for the Ipswich Town striker, the player is reported to have adopted a ‘wait-and-see’ approach over a potential move to the Red Devils as he bides his time over his next move.

Elsewhere, United are also in the market for a new goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana and are reported to be preparing a ‘formal offer’ for a 32-year-old icon.

And finally, United are ready to make a firm push to sign one of Argentina’s best prospects in years, though both Chelsea and Real Madrid are also very keen and pose a big threat to Jason Wilcox’s plans to bring in the River Plate sensation, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Who is Enzo Kana-Biyik?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Paris in January 2007, Kana-Biyik is the son of a former Cameroon international, Andre Kana-Biyik.

A right-footed striker, he is a youth player for Le Havre, whom he is now representing at under-19 level.

Le Havre’s academy has previously produced talents like Dimitri Payet, Steve Mandanda and Loic Bade, among others. Now, there are high hopes for Kana-Biyik’s future progression.

Kana-Biyik is averaging about a goal every other game in this bracket, and has even sat on the bench for Le Havre’s first team a couple of times this season, without making his senior debut.

During the March 2025 international break, he made some appearances for France’s U18s, including as a substitute against an England side featuring Man Utd youth players Harry Amass and Jack Fletcher.

Physical but agile, Kana-Biyik has some appealing traits for a striker. His strengths include his ability to attack space or play with his back to goal, while the things he will be working on in the final years of his development are his consistency, decision-making and finishing.

His ball control and technique is strong, so there are some promising aspects to his style. Since he has only recently turned 18, he still has time to refine his game with the right guidance.