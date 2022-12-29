Man Utd told striker target can move on in 2023 as helpless manager drops transfer admission

Jonathan David will be on the radar of top clubs next year, according to his current manager at Lille, amid links with a move to Manchester United.

David has been in fine form for Lille since joining the French club from Gent in 2020. The Canada international has scored 41 goals from 112 games for them so far. He won Ligue 1 in his first season in France and this term has nine goals from 16 appearances to date.

Lille have David under contract until 2025, but a transfer in 2023 is now looking more likely. Man Utd have placed him on their shortlist as they search for attacking reinforcements.

After allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave, there is a void to fill in their attack. Erik ten Hag wanted them to sign Cody Gakpo, but he has ended up at Liverpool instead in a damaging blow for United.

Now, the Red Devils are turning their attention elsewhere and David is one of the main names they have been considering. At 22 years of age, he has significant potential, but has already been delivering in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Still, his current manager is expecting David to take the next step in his career when “top European clubs” come calling for him.

Paulo Fonseca told La Voix des Sports recently: “It will be difficult to keep Jonathan David at the club next season.

“There are not many strikers with his skills and numbers in Europe. He’s just 22.

“I think top European clubs will try to sign Jonathan David.”

Man Utd in battle to sign Jonathan David

Of course, Man Utd might not be his only suitors. They will have to act decisively to avoid a repeat of the Gakpo situation, if they decide David is the one they really want.

Although he has never played in the Premier League before, he has been attracting interest from England since his Gent days.

Therefore, a belief has been building for a while that he could be a success in the Premier League. Man Utd could end up giving him the platform to prove it.

That said, Lille might be able to hold out for a decent transfer fee since he will still have two years of contract remaining. From another perspective, though, next summer could be seen as the ideal time to sell him before his value begins to drop if he isn’t going to extend his contract.

Hence, Fonseca is right to be bracing himself for the potential departure of his main striker. It remains to be seen if his next destination will be Man Utd after all, though.

READ MORE: Man Utd told signing of world-class Tottenham star is possible and deal will make them unstoppable