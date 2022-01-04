Man Utd striker target Julian Alvarez has been tipped to ‘explode’ at his next club by a former coach.

Argentine starlet Alvarez appears destined to leave River Plate soon. European clubs are queuing up for his services, most notably Man Utd and Tottenham.

Aston Villa were the first Premier League club on the scene but they could now be blown away by a ‘Big Six’ team.

A recent report claims Man Utd are willing to pay Alvarez’s release clause this month, which is thought to be €20million (£16.7m).

The forward’s entourage will reportedly fly to Manchester in the coming days to discuss the transfer.

A switch to Old Trafford has the backing of Alvarez’s former trainer Rafal Varas.

He said (via Sport Witness): “For me he wants to stay a little longer in River to go to the World Cup.

“Julian is going to adapt and explode at any club there. I’d like him to go to Real Madrid or Manchester United.”

Alvarez boasts an impressive goalscoring record in his home country. He notched 18 strikes in just 21 games last term as River Plate won the Argentine top flight.

Previous sources have put Spanish giants Barcelona in the frame to sign Alvarez. Goal, citing reports in Argentina, went as far as saying Barcelona had a ‘formal offer ready’.

But it seems Xavi’s team will look elsewhere to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero’s retirement. Following the transfer of Ferran Torres, they are looking to sign Edinson Cavani from Man Utd.

Man Utd transfer complete

Meanwhile, teenage centre-back Teden Mengi has left United to join Birmingham on loan.

The defender has spent most of the season playing in the U23s. His only senior appearance came in the Champions League dead rubber against Young Boys.

The Championship loan will give Mengi the chance to play regular football for the rest of the campaign.

On the move, Mengi said: “I am delighted to be here. [I am] ready to work hard and kick on for the rest of the season.

“It was important for me to try and find what was best for me, which is here at Blues and to just kick on and get as many games under my belt and improve as much as I can as a player and as a person.

“As soon as I heard about Blues I was straight on the phone to [Tahith] Chong and he told me it is great, the lads are great, I am going to enjoy it, everyone is a nice person. So I am just looking forward to it.”

