Struggling Man Utd man offered sensational Real Madrid transfer as Ten Hag looks to cut ties

Manchester United have reportedly offered Real Madrid the chance to re-sign Raphael Varane, as they’re looking to get him off the books.

Varane was a marquee signing for the Red Devils in the summer of 2021. He brought a wealth of experience and a lot of quality, having previously won four Champions League titles and a World Cup, among other honours.

Having joined a side who finished second in the Premier League the season prior, the defender would have been seen by the club as the type of player who could help them go one further.

However, he was hampered by injuries throughout the season, and only ended up playing 22 league games, as United finished sixth. They fared better last season, finishing third, after Varane had started the campaign paired with Lisandro Martinez at the back.

But injuries once again kept him sidelined for a while – he played 24 league games.

So far this season, the Frenchman has played eight of United’s 13 games in the Premier League, and only four of those appearances have come from the start.

Injuries have again played a part, but the main reason for Varane sitting out has tended to be that Erik ten Hag has preferred Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans over him.

TEAMtalk recently revealed Varane is baffled by the fact he’s not being played, and is planning a future away from the club as a result.

Reports have suggested he’s been transfer listed, and multiple sides, such as Lens and Bayern Munich, have been linked with moves for him.

Varane offered sensational Real Madrid return

United’s desire to shift him has now become apparent. Indeed, Ok Diario reports the defender has ‘been offered to Real Madrid’, after the Red Devils transfer-listed him.

After playing 360 times for the La Liga giants, it would not be a surprise if he wanted to return.

However, they don’t seem to share that same sentiment, as the report states they are ‘not considering the return’ of the defender.

It’s said they both can’t and don’t want to pay the reported sum of €11million (approx £9.4million) a year he’s currently getting.

Varane wants to stay at top level

The report also states that Varane ‘has expectations of remaining in the elite for the next four or five seasons’.

But the aforementioned high salary and and recent performances are said to be ‘drawbacks’.

With that being said, the report suggests the clubs that he could go to ‘can be counted on one hand’.

Bayern are consistently cropping up at the moment in relation to the defender, and given it’s said they’ve ‘discussed’ bringing him in, and may have the financial power to do so, that move is one that could have legs.

