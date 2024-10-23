Struggling Man Utd star is ‘perfect’ signing for Euro giant and can make club’s fans ‘dream’

Manchester United summer arrival Joshua Zirkzee is viewed as a ‘perfect’ signing for Juventus following his disappointing start to life at Old Trafford, according to one Italian reporter.

Zirkzee’s future was a hot topic over the summer after he starred for Bologna, helping them qualify for the Champions League by registering 11 goals and five assists in 34 Serie A matches. The centre-forward was linked with major Italian clubs such as Juventus and AC Milan, but it was Man Utd who ultimately captured him.

The Red Devils paid Bologna £36.5million (€44m / $47m) to make him their new striker alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

Zirkzee’s United career got off to a memorable start when he netted a late winner against Fulham on his debut, but the Dutchman has failed to score since then and has had a frustrating few months, leading to speculation about a return to Italy.

After missing out on the signing of Jadon Sancho in the summer, Juventus are keen to add Zirkzee to their forward ranks.

Tuttosport journalist Vladimiro Cotugno has now explained why Zirkzee would be a brilliant signing for Juve.

“After a summer of revolution, in which [Juve sporting director] Cristiano Giuntoli followed the English winger [Sancho] like a cherry on top of his market cake, now another is emerging from the black and white horizon, and he’s playing for United,” Cotugno said (via Sport Witness).

“He [Zirkzee] is an attacker who is an absolute [Thiago] Motta fan, who has given him value and has been named a top player in the exceptional season in Bologna, and who has had a terrible experience at Manchester United, coming straight out of the game and from the back of his mind.

“We are talking about three things. The first is that Juventus absolutely need an alternative attacking midfielder in January.

“The second is that Zirkzee can become a black and white reality only if United decide to give him up and accept that they’ve made the wrong move. The Red Devils clearly need a finisher, not an attacking midfielder like the Dutchman.

“Thirdly, and this is what makes Juventus fans dream, is that the Dutchman would fit perfectly into Motta’s playing style, who would find himself having, in the second decisive part of the season, an absolute shot to play in Italy and in Europe.”

DON’T MISS – Ranking every Premier League club by their wage bill in 2024/25: Man Utd in 2nd, Liverpool fall outside top four

Zirkzee could be tempted by Motta reunion

Despite only recently joining United, Zirkzee might give a January switch to Juve firm consideration. After all, their manager Motta is the one who got the best out of him at Bologna.

Motta knows how to motivate the 23-year-old and which kind of system will allow him to thrive. Erik ten Hag, in contrast, has been widely criticised for failing to help his United signings improve.

TEAMtalk can confirm reports that Juve and Milan are keeping tabs on Zirkzee’s situation, having missed out on him previously.

Although, a loan exit is more likely than a permanent transfer this winter.

United chiefs know they need to bring in a more lethal striker than Zirkzee to help Hojlund out, and they are ready to battle Arsenal for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

The Italian media claimed on Tuesday that Zirkzee ‘wants to return’ to Italy, with Juve in pole position to snap him up.

But the player must wait for United to make a firm decision before talks with Juve can get underway.

Earlier this month, United legend Paul Scholes criticised the club’s weak attack, with Zirkzee coming under fire.

“In forward areas especially, I just don’t think the quality is there,” he said.

“We go back to the most successful teams, they’re capable of scoring goals. What have we scored? Five goals in seven games.

“Now we had three or four forwards who could get you 20 goals so you’re looking at 80 goals a season there and I just don’t see that in the forward line at Manchester United.

“Look, Hojlund does alright but is he gonna score you 20 goals? I don’t think so.

“Zirkzee… what is he? Is he a No.9 or a No.10? Is he going to get you 20 goals? I don’t think so.

“I think they’re relying more on hope than actual proven quality and they spent so much money as well.”

READ MORE: Man Utd urged to shatter Real Madrid dreams and sign ‘Grade A star’ who can elevate defence to next level

Man Utd news: Ronaldo repeat, Frank sends message

Meanwhile, United sporting director Dan Ashworth has reportedly opened talks with Sporting CP over a possible deal for Geovany Quenda.

The Portuguese press state that United hold concrete interest in the 17-year-old right winger, who is earning a big reputation at Sporting.

United famously signed club icon Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting in 2003, and they could now attempt to repeat such a transfer.

Quenda will be tough to land though, as the Portuguese giants have quickly tied him down to a contract which includes a huge €100m (£83m / $108m) release clause.

Elsewhere, amid pressure on manager Ten Hag, United target Thomas Frank has opened up on potentially leaving Brentford to join a ‘bigger club’.

“Who knows what will happen in future? As I said many times, I think it is very important, because I am probably at one of the best clubs in the world… why should I leave this place?” Frank said.

“But things can happen. You can want new inspiration. If I ever got the offer from a bigger club and I decided to go there, it would probably not make my life better.

“I think we all know that. But hey, that’s maybe a challenge that, you know, you need to try.”

Comparing Zirkzee’s Man Utd start with his last Bologna campaign