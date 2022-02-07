Manchester United may already have the solution to their midfield woes on the books after a report claimed James Garner could break into the first-team next season.

The classy midfielder, 20, is currently enjoying a superb loan spell with Championship side Nottingham Forest. If Garner’s exploits were going under the radar, they were laid bare for all to see on Sunday.

Indeed, Garner produced a display the Manchester Evening News termed ‘outstanding’ as Forest dumped FA Cup holders Leicester out at the Fourth Round stage.

Steve Cooper’s side emerged with an incredible 4-1 win. Garner’s calming and composed performance helped lay the foundation in the middle.

As such, the MEN report James Garner is ‘hopeful’ of staying at Old Trafford next season.

United reportedly briefly discussed the idea of recalling Garner in January. However, it was agreed letting Garner see out his loan spell at the City Ground was the optimal call.

James Garner to solve United’s ‘biggest problem’

That decision will most likely ensure he returns to United next season a more-rounded player. Playing regularly for a promotion-chasing side will do far more for his development that a rare cameo from the bench under Ralf Rangnick.

The article again confirms Man Utd’s midfield is the critical area they are seeking to address in the summer. In their words, the club have concluded midfield is their ‘biggest problem’.

Fred and Scott McTominay remain a maligned duo when paired together. Nemanja Matic has seen better days at 33, and Paul Pogba is poised to leave as a free agent.

An overhaul is thus expected, with United predicted to sign at least one major name in the engine room. Indeed, rumours linking Declan Rice to United are gathering pace – though Chelsea cannot be discounted.

But a sweeping revamp will require more than just one new face. And with Garner already on the books and impressing week after week, the academy graduate could soon find himself entrenched in United’s midfield plans next season.

Ronaldo forcing through Man Utd transfer – report

Meanwhile, the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United has been termed a ‘real disaster’, and a report has indicated the Portuguese will jump before he is pushed.

A report from the Spanish press (as cited by Caught Offside), has sensationally claimed Ronaldo is actively looking for a way out of Old Trafford after just one year.

They state Ronaldo is ‘living a real ordeal’ at Old Trafford. Furthermore, the latest act in his storied career is described as turning into a ‘real disaster’. United are struggling to secure a top four finish. Furthermore, their only hope of silverware now rests in the Champions League.

As such, the centre-forward has reportedly asked agent Jorge Mendes to ‘activate his departure’. What’s more, Ralf Rangnick – who will move into a consultancy role advising the club’s direction in the summer – has reportedly been tasked with leading the revolution.

The outlet state that will manifest itself by way of moving out several of the locker room’s ‘heavyweights’. Ronaldo is understood to see the writing on the wall, and will jump before he’s pushed.

Given his age and salary, only two elite clubs are likely to be in the frame – PSG and Real Madrid. Los Blancos remember Ronaldo’s contribution in the past well. He is arguably their greatest ever player, and Real president Florentino Perez is deemed ‘attentive’ to the opportunity.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the claim Ronaldo has acknowledged he would no longer be the shining star he once was. As such, he would reportedly be willing to accept more of a squad role back at Real – something that could smooth negotiations.

