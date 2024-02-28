Man Utd to stun Chelsea and two Euro giants by winning race for outstanding £50m star

Man Utd are among the many clubs hoping to land Giorgio Scalvini

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been urged to ‘watch out’ for Manchester United in the busy race for Giorgio Scalvini, with the Italian press backing him to end up at Old Trafford.

Scalvini is a 20-year-old Atalanta academy graduate who is considered one of the best young defenders in Europe. The centre-back is already an important player for Atalanta despite his age, while he has also forced his way into the Italy national team setup.

Atalanta love having Scalvini in their team as he is a local lad who is loved by the club’s fans. Scalvini also demonstrates exactly why teams like Atalanta invest so much in their youth systems.

However, the Serie A side may have to cope without the starlet next season. That is because interest in him is growing from across Europe.

On February 14, it emerged that Man Utd chiefs have made initial contact with their Atalanta counterparts to discuss a possible deal for Scalvini.

Calciomercato in Italy have now provided an update on the player’s situation. They state that the race to sign him is intensifying, with massive clubs in Italy, Germany and France all queueing up.

Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus both like Scalvini a lot but will struggle to pay the price needed to secure a deal. Instead, it is likely the youngster will head abroad for the first time in his career.

Chelsea, Bayern and PSG all rate Scalvini very highly and could launch big-money moves to add him to their respective squads.

Man Utd, Chelsea, Bayern and PSG all want same player

At Bayern, the right-sided centre-half would likely replace Matthijs de Ligt, who has become frustrated with his situation after being snubbed by Thomas Tuchel.

For PSG, meanwhile, Scalvini would arrive to compete with Marquinhos and Milan Skriniar for a starting spot, as there are doubts over whether that duo is good enough to help the French titans win the Champions League.

Despite those factors, it is Man Utd who are leading the charge for Scalvini. Calciomercato urge all of his other suitors to ‘watch out’ for Man Utd.

As the Red Devils have already begun dialogue with Atalanta, they should be able to quickly forge an agreement at any point.

Atalanta want between €50-60million (£43-51m) to sell their prized asset, though this is easily within Man Utd’s reach thanks to the huge money at Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s disposal.

Ratcliffe and his team are also expected to try and convince Scalvini on joining Man Utd by showing him their exciting project, which is designed to get the club back to the summit of English and European football.

Interestingly, the seven-cap international is not the only Italian Man Utd are targeting, as they have also been backed to land another Serie A star in addition to a Prem-winning manager.

