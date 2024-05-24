Man Utd to stun Real Madrid with ‘super offer’ for Champions League hero who’ll replace Martial

Manchester United are stepping up their summer transfer plans and are reportedly looking to sign an experienced striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund has enjoyed a good first season at Old Trafford, scoring 16 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions this term, and will hope to net again in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes that there should be more competition for the striker position, however, especially with Anthony Martial set to leave Man Utd as a free agent.

Man Utd are scouring the market and believe veteran Real Madrid striker Joselu could be a solid option for next season.

The 34-year-old made himself a Los Blancos hero by scoring a brace against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final second leg, taking his tally to 17 goals for the season.

Joselu is on loan at the Bernabeu from Espanyol and Real Madrid want to sign him permanently, but Man Utd are reportedly preparing a ‘super offer’ to beat them to his signature.

Man Utd eye deal for Real Madrid striker

According to reports from Spain, Joselu ‘continues to be a priority target’ for Man Utd with the Premier League outfit ‘willing to make a strong investment to secure the services of the forward’.

Man Utd ‘have shown consistent interest‘ and ‘would be willing to offer him a two-year contract, with an annual salary of 5 million euros net’.

The report adds that ‘this offer represents a significant increase on his current salary and shows United’s determination to attract him to Old Trafford’.

The Red Devils are trying to ‘keep Joselu away from Real Madrid’ and their pursuit ‘could pressure Real Madrid to make a quick decision on his future’.

Speaking in April, transfer insider Dean Jones insisted Joselu would be interested in a move to Man Utd if Real Madrid decided not to make an offer.

Jones said: “As a loan signing, I think he’s been a pretty good addition and I think he’s probably of the profile United will be seeking out in the summer.

“But if he’s got the chance to stay at Madrid, of course he is going to do that. He’s settled there, they are a better team than United, it would make sense.

“But I wouldn’t say he’s snubbing United because if they truly did try to sign him and his time at Madrid ends, I bet he would suddenly be interested.”