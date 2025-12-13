Manchester United are plotting a move for a new centre-back in 2026, but a confirmed target is tempted to join Bayern Munich instead, in what would be a blow for Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese coach is keen to add to his defensive options, and although his priority is midfield reinforcements, there is a genuine possibility of a new centre-back being added, too, though it may need to wait until next summer.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed earlier this month that Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck figures highly on their shortlist.

The 26-year-old, who has chalked up 26 caps for Germany so far, has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Dortmund, and that has put clubs on alert.

We understand that United and Liverpool are both interested in Schlotterbeck, with Arne Slot’s side also holding ‘preliminary talks’ with his representatives.

According to a report from well-known journalist Christian Falk, as cited by @iMiaSanMia on X, Schlotterbeck is tempted by joining Dortmund’s rivals, Bayern.

It’s claimed that he and his representatives are ‘open’ to a potential move to Bayern. However, United have some hope, as whether Bayern move for him depends on whether Dayot Upamenano leaves the Bavarian giants. Upamecano’s contract is currently set to expire next summer.

“Nico Schlotterbeck and his camp are open to a move to FC Bayern,” the post reads.

“The club, however, is currently not making a concrete move for the German international. They’re waiting for Dayot Upamecano and whether he will decide to extend his contract. Should the Frenchman renew, a move for Schlotterbeck would be complicated.”

Man Utd must move quickly to strike deal

Bayern are keen to extend Upamecano’s deal and are engaged in talks with his camp. But there is no guarantee, with Chelsea and Manchester City trying to turn his head.

Until a new deal is signed, the likes of United and Liverpool still have an opportunity to try and convince Schlotterbeck to join them instead.

Schlotterbeck, known for his commanding presence, precise passing, and ability to read the game, has been a cornerstone of Dortmund’s backline since joining from Freiburg in 2022.

With Dortmund facing financial pressures and a need to balance the books, a lucrative offer, likely in the region of £50m, could tempt the club to cash in soon rather than risk losing him for a reduced fee or even on a free transfer the following year.

Along with Man Utd and Liverpool, Barcelona are also understood to be keeping close tabs on Schlotterbeck’s situation.

