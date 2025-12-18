Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for exciting Koln winger Said El Mala, while Brighton have confirmed interest, but sources have revealed why it could prove difficult to lure him to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young talents in the Bundesliga, and his form has drawn attention from several top clubs across Europe.

El Mala has notched six goals and three assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances for Koln this term, and he’s already very well-rated on the international scene, with five caps for Germany’s under-21s so far.

Back in October, German outlet Sport1 reported that United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain have all ‘made contact’ with El Mala’s camp to gauge his interest in a potential move.

Earlier this month, transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed that Brighton – known for their shrewd scouting – have identified El Mala as a top target for the January window. He has been flagged as “very exciting” by Tony Bloom’s data-led scouting team, with extensive reports already circulating among senior staff at the Amex.

El Mala is under contract at Koln until 2030. Despite the length of the deal, multiple sources have indicated that a release clause does exist. The exact figure remains undisclosed, though the suggestions are that it sits in the €30-€35million (up to £30.6m, $40.8m) bracket, a sum Brighton would have little trouble meeting.

However, in a blow to El Mala’s suitors, transfer insider Dean Jones understands the teenager has been advised to stay in the Bundesliga – even if that isn’t with Koln.

That could put Bayern Munich in the driving seat for his signature, as they have a long record of snapping up Germany’s best young talents.

“I have heard that Said El Mala is being encouraged to stay in the Bundesliga rather than choose a move to the Premier League,” Jones exclusively told us.

“There are some people advising him that it is too soon for the Premier League and that it would be better to wait a little while.

“From a financial perspective Koln would probably do best if an English club came in for him but also it is usually the case that Bayern Munich have some say in special talent before it gets to the stage of them leaving Germany.

“He’s obviously a great player and is very well scouted but it will be interesting to see if he takes such a massive leap so soon.”

