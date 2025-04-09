Matheus Cunha is among the summer targets at Man Utd

Manchester United are spying a fantastic double move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha and Ipswich Town ace Liam Delap amid promising updates on their chances of signing both forwards.

Ruben Amorim has requested striker recruits this summer as Man Utd are severely lacking goalscoring threat. The Portuguese coach holds serious concerns over current forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Hojlund’s form is particularly worrying as he has scored just three times in 26 Premier League games so far.

United have long needed a top-quality No 9 in their ranks and Amorim looks set to address that issue this summer.

Working alongside recruitment chiefs Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell, he is aiming to sign both Cunha and Delap.

Cunha’s Wolves release clause sits at £62.5million (€72m / $80m), while Delap will be available for £40m (€46m / $51m) if Ipswich are relegated, as is expected.

That sets up a sensational £102.5m double swoop and United reporter Dylan McBennett – who works for Utd District and GiveMeSport – has endorsed such deals.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Liam Delap and Matheus Cunha walk through that door during the summer transfer window and I am doing backflips. Two quality players that immediately make us a much better football team. Recruit smart, doesn’t always have to be the big names.’

Delap, Cunha surge up Man Utd wish list

United have been heavily linked with a move for Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli. But that move has stalled, with the Red Devils now targeting Delap and Cunha instead.

United insider Laurie Whitwell has confirmed the club’s interest in Delap amid his impressive first top-flight campaign.

The 22-year-old has notched 12 goals this season and has been affectionately labelled a ‘monster’ by his Ipswich team-mate Alex Palmer.

United are ramping up their bid to sign Wolves’ Cunha too and have scheduled talks with his agent, who is due to ‘jet in’ soon.

The Brazilian is open to joining United even if they have no European football next term.

Arsenal have also been heavily linked with Cunha, though they have cooled their interest of late.

Cunha heading to Old Trafford would please Rio Ferdinand. The former defender has named Cunha among four stars he wants to see United sign in the summer.

