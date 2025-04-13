Ruben Amorim could get £200m to spend at Man Utd this summer

Manchester United chiefs are readying nine exits in order to give Ruben Amorim a remarkable £200million budget this summer, according to a report.

Amorim has had a tough first season at Man Utd, with the players taking time to adapt to his new system and the club languishing down in 13th place in the Premier League. The only way the Red Devils can qualify for Europe is if they win the Europa League, which will put them in next season’s Champions League.

United were held to a 2-2 draw at Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie following two mistakes from under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Triumphing in the competition and qualifying for the Champions League would give Amorim a major boost as he looks to convince top stars to move to Old Trafford this summer.

As per the Mirror, United want to offload as many as nine players once the transfer window reopens so they can draw up a stunning £200m (€230m / $262m) ‘war chest’.

The United hierarchy also believe they can save up to £80m (€92m / $105m) per year in wages, which will aid new arrivals.

United are ‘looking to ditch’ Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia permanently, once the quartet return from their loan spells.

United think they can recoup £120m from those players alone.

Rashford and Antony have both impressed while on loan at Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively. Sancho will have to search for a new club as Chelsea look set to pay a fine so they can avoid signing him on a permanent basis for up to £25m (€29m / $33m).

United are also ‘ready to listen to offers for Casemiro, Andre Onana and Alejandro Garnacho’, it is claimed. Kobbie Mainoo’s future is in doubt too due to his contract situation.

Ruben Amorim plotting Man Utd overhaul

Garnacho and Mainoo leaving would be particularly tough for United fans to see as they have both come through the academy and have bright futures at the top of the game.

Napoli hope to land Garnacho after missing out on him in January, while Chelsea are monitoring Mainoo in case he becomes available for transfer.

The final player on the nine-man list is Christian Eriksen, who is in line to depart on a free transfer once his contract expires.

Amorim is eager to replace the underperforming Onana, and this has reportedly seen United make contact for a Premier League goalkeeper.

Central midfield and centre-forward are two other areas Amorim wants reinforcements in.

United have been described as ‘favourites’ for a Brazilian striker with 15 goals so far this season.

Other forwards United are considering include Liam Delap and Benjamin Sesko.

Man Utd news: Chelsea battle; Hojlund update

Meanwhile, United will need to fend off Chelsea if they want to sign a rising Premier League star.

He is United’s ‘No 1’ target, but Enzo Maresca has approved Chelsea’s swoop for him.

One player the above report fails to mention is struggling striker Rasmus Hojlund.

It emerged on Saturday that United have put Hojlund up for sale and set his price tag.

