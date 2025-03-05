Manchester United are reportedly plotting a huge move for Barcelona star Marc Casado this summer, with Ruben Amorim playing a crucial role in the pursuit.

Man Utd are ready to spend big this summer to give Amorim a squad that can thrive in his 3-4-2-1 formation and one which is capable of competing with the best teams in the country. United signed only Patrick Dorgu in January and this, coupled with PSR concerns easing off, should allow them to have a transformative summer window.

Amorim is eager for United to sign a new centre-back to replace the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. The Portuguese coach is also desperate for a centre-forward who can score regularly, with Rasmus Hojlund struggling.

As per new speculation, Amorim wants a new central midfielder as part of this rebuild, too.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim Barcelona’s Casado is a ‘key’ target for Amorim as he seeks an alternative to Manuel Ugarte.

Casado’s impressive rise at Barca has caught Amorim’s attention and he now wants to work with the 21-year-old at Old Trafford.

United are supposedly ready to adhere to Amorim’s wishes and have drawn up an €80million (£66.5m / $85.4m) bid for the summer.

Such an offer could prove tempting for Barca as it would help them on their way back to financial stability and possibly give Hansi Flick some money to spend in the transfer market.

Rumoured Man Utd target is an exciting talent

Casado has played twice for the Spanish national team so far and is viewed as one of the most exciting prospects in the country.

He is a defensive midfielder who is extremely reliable at retaining possession and also excels at intercepting opposition passes.

The youngster has stepped up for Barca this season following an ACL injury to fellow midfielder Marc Bernal and has gone on to fully earn Flick’s trust.

The German boss rates both Bernal and Casado highly and he could therefore demand that Barca do not sell the latter to United.

Given Fichajes is not the most reliable outlet in Spain, we must now wait for other sources to confirm United’s interest in Casado before any move is likely to go ahead.

Man Utd transfers: Double signing suggestion; Hojlund stance

Meanwhile, United have been told to sign two stars who could get relegated this campaign.

Paul Parker thinks United should pursue Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap and Southampton’s Tyler Dibling to improve their fortunes.

Hojlund has been linked with a summer exit as United are expected to sign a striker such as Delap this summer.

But TEAMtalk understands that United still believe in Hojlund, while the Dane is ready to fight for his place in the team.

