Mauricio Pochettino has spoken of his huge pride and the adrenaline felt by being appointed as the new Manchester United manager, though, with the hard work starting immediately, the club are being linked with an astonishing move to sign one of the world’s best players right now in the January window.

Pochettino has signed an initial near two-year deal as the successor to Michael Carrick, who was sacked after an alarming start to the season left the club 18th in the Premier League table.

But with little time to get his feet under the table, and effectively having only two to three days of training and prep with his players before Sunday’s clash against Liverpool, the Argentine will be hoping to have a rapid impact.

Beyond that, and with the January window fast approaching, Pochettino and Co have the chance to address any squad shortfalls with some key signings, and we understand that a new left-back, a left-sided centre-half and a striker are among his top priorities.

As far as a new defender is concerned, we understand United could look to try and kill two birds with one stone by signing Fulham star Calvin Bassey in a £40m-plus deal.

But a new report in The Sun claims United have even bigger ambitions, and the arrival of Pochettino could help their quest to sign Nico Paz from Como, a player they have been tracking for several months and someone seen as an ideal successor to Bruno Fernandes.

Any deal will, understandably, be difficult. While he has an €80m (£67m, $88m) clause in his deal, that only applies to Real Madrid, meaning Como – going very nicely in both the Champions League and Serie A – are under no obligation to accept a bid from United, particularly in the winter window.

Nonetheless, the report claims United will expect to be in the mix for a star who is not only ready to succeed Lionel Messi as Argentina’s darling, but also for a player destined to become one of the world’s best.

GO DEEPER: Man Utd, Chelsea learn Como stance on huge Nico Paz sale

Pochettino honoured to take Man Utd job

Whoever they do manage to sign, the demands for United in January will be the same, with the club still expected to pull away from the depths of the table and into a position whereby they can qualify for Europe once again.

With that target in mind, that is why the club chose to act when they did with regard to Pochettino replacing Carrick so early in the campaign.

Regardless of any targets, Pochettino has spoken with pride at taking on the Red Devils hotseat during his official interview with the club.

Speaking about joining United, Pochettino said: “It’s a big challenge, but at the same time, it’s adrenaline that you want to feel because I think we are going to have a different job.

“But I think one of the things that is important is that we have the experience to deal with that, and I think we need to add our common sense and the way we are going to approach all the things.

“We know that the situation is not a situation that a club like Manchester United deserves,” Pochettino added. “The fanbase is amazing,g and after we signed here in America, of every 10 people I crossed in the street, nine are Manchester United fans. It’s amazing.”

To get his reign off to a flying start, Pochettino has immediately enforced three major rule changes which oppose Carrick and will help tackle what many have seen as the club’s biggest issue this season.

On the transfer front, Pochettino is understood to have greenlit his first exit at the club in news that will certainly please Gary Neville.

On the incoming front, the Argentine is reported to have chosen a dream Benfica striker to come in and boost his attack, with the player in question topping a four-man shortlist.