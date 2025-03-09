Alejandro Garnacho is destined to leave Manchester United this summer and move to a top Spanish club, according to a bombshell report explaining how much he would be going for.

Garnacho’s future at Man Utd came into question in the January transfer window due to doubts about his suitability for Ruben Amorim’s system and the club’s need to raise funds. Chelsea and Napoli took a close look at the winger, but he preferred to wait and see if any interest developed in Spain.

And his plan might pay off this summer, when a move to LaLiga could beckon. In fact, a stunning report from Spain has stated Garnacho’s future is already set in stone.

Garnacho ‘will leave’ Man Utd and is bound for a return to Atletico Madrid, according to Fichajes – whose report even claims he has reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Diego Simeone’s side.

It’s not yet clear how much Garnacho could earn from Atleti, but the transfer fee they could pay Man Utd has been named as ‘close to €50m’. In other words, the fee would be around £41.95m.

Atleti previously had Garnacho in their youth system for five years before selling him to United for £420,000. That means the Red Devils could recoup a fee about 10 times larger than what they paid.

And while Garnacho is viewed as a square peg in a round hole in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, Atleti believe he would be a perfect fit for Simeone’s 4-4-2.

Specifically, the report claims Garnacho would play on the left wing, supporting left-sided centre-forward and ex-Manchester City striker, Julian Alvarez.

Simeone wants to make the most of his ‘dribbling ability, speed and one-on-one skills’ – traits United don’t necessarily dispute he has, but ones that might not be able to save his Old Trafford career while Amorim is at the helm.

Garnacho has eight goals to his name this season, but only one of those has been since Amorim took charge.

When will Garnacho leave Man Utd?

Garnacho does still have a contract in Manchester until 2028, which is why United are able to command a €50m fee for him.

They can also cite his long-term potential as a 20-year-old with more than 100 first-team appearances for them.

Fichajes has gone strong with the claims that Garnacho’s future is ‘decided’ already, but they may be premature in stating Atleti have ‘secured’ his arrival.

TEAMtalk understands that Garnacho is available for the right price this summer, but sources suggest his value could be higher – more in the region of £70m.

United would not actively push Garnacho out – at least, they wouldn’t have in January – but they would not stand in his way either if their valuation was met.

It must be stressed that Atleti aren’t his only suitors either. There remains a chance that Napoli could come back in for him, for example, while there have also been rumours about Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Although he plays for Argentina at international level, Garnacho was born in Madrid and grew up in Spain, developing in the academies at Getafe and Atleti before his Man Utd move.

How will Man Utd strengthen their attack?

If they do deprive themselves of an attacker of Garnacho’s quality, the onus will be on United to reinforce appropriately.

And the funds they could raise from Garnacho’s sale – which would go down as pure profit in terms of PSR – would be expected to be pumped back into funding new signings in attack.

One of the main strikers on United’s radar at the moment is Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, whose asking price has now been confirmed.

A dream option for Amorim, though, would be to reunite with Viktor Gyokeres – and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on that front.

Meanwhile, out wide, United have identified an alternative target to Sporting’s Geovany Quenda amid fears the wing-back may be too expensive.

TIMELINE: Garnacho’s fall from favour at Man Utd

October 27, 2024: Erik ten Hag picks Garnacho as a starter and gives him the full 90 minutes against West Ham in what turns out to be his last game in charge of Man Utd.

October 30, 2024: Garnacho gets a goal and assist inside the opening half-hour of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first game in caretaker charge of United against Leicester.

November 24, 2024: Garnacho starts as an attacking midfielder in Ruben Amorim’s first game at the helm, a draw with Ipswich.

November 28, 2024: Garnacho scores his first goal of the Amorim era against Bodo/Glimt, unaware it would be his last for more than three months.

December 15, 2024: Amorim leaves Garnacho out of his squad altogether for the Manchester derby.

December 19, 2024: Amorim recalls Garnacho for an EFL Cup game against Tottenham, but only as a substitute for 20 minutes.

January 16, 2025: A start against Southampton is Garnacho’s first in over a month.

January 19, 2025: Garnacho is back on the bench against Brighton for United’s next fixture.

January 30, 2025: Amorim claims he is happy to have Garnacho in his squad despite speculation over a sale.

February 26, 2025: Garnacho goes straight down the tunnel when being taken off by Amorim in the first half against Ipswich.

February 28, 2025: Amorim says Garnacho will pay for a team dinner to apologise for his angry reaction to his substitution.

March 6, 2025: Amorim takes Garnacho off against Real Sociedad and attributes the decision to fatigue, but pundits like Paul Scholes blame it on the winger’s ‘sulkiness’.