Stunning Man Utd double deal accelerates as personal terms agreed and agent confirms interest in second star

Manchester United are moving closer to signing Matthijs de Ligt and a Switzerland Euro 2024 star, while they are also in the mix for four other players as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s overhaul ramps up.

Man Utd initially targeted Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo to bolster their centre-back ranks in the aftermath of Raphael Varane’s departure. UEFA have allowed two of Ratcliffe’s clubs, Man Utd and Nice, to compete in the Europa League next term but have said the Red Devils cannot sign Todibo.

After learning of UEFA’s decision, Man Utd quickly began pursuing De Ligt. The Dutchman has grown frustrated at Bayern Munich as he has been rotated in and out of the starting eleven, and he is now open to a fresh challenge.

As per the latest reports, Man Utd have agreed personal terms with De Ligt. Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were both tipped to hijack the transfer, but De Ligt is giving his priority to an Old Trafford switch.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd centre-back targets: Every option linked for a summer switch assessed

Man Utd are now warming to the idea of meeting Bayern’s €50million (£42m) asking price. As such, German outlet Bild state that there is ‘nothing in the way’ as Man Utd put themselves on the cusp of De Ligt’s signing.

And the 24-year-old former Juventus man could be followed to Man Utd by Dan Ndoye. Amid Ndoye’s impressive performances at the Euros, where he scored against Germany and shone versus England, Man Utd have reportedly been keeping tabs on the forward.

Ndoye’s agent, Fahd Adamson, has now confirmed that Ratcliffe is looking to sign the electric right winger, who currently plays for Bologna in Italy.

“It is good that Manchester United are interested in Dan, and it is somehow logical as well,” the representative said.

Man Utd transfers: Ndoye swoop could follow De Ligt deal

“United belong to Ineos, and Dan has already played for the other Ineos-owned clubs in Nice and Lausanne.

“He received countless WhatsApp messages from English clubs after the quarter-final against England. Let’s see what emerges from them.

“We must discuss Dan’s future with him and his family. We need to weigh things up well, to prevent him making the wrong career move.”

Ndoye would strengthen several positions for Erik ten Hag as he mainly operates on the right flank but can also play as a left winger or centre-forward if needed.

Man Utd will need to pay €25m (£21m) in order to sign the Swiss ace as his long-term contract with Bologna puts the Serie A club in a good negotiating position.

As Man Utd are in need of a complete squad revamp, De Ligt and Ndoye are far from the only players who will join the club this summer.

Man Utd have, like with De Ligt, finalised personal terms ahead of capturing Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee. Coincidentally, Zirkzee also represents Bologna.

The Red Devils are now in discussions with Bologna over whether to match his £34m release clause outright or pay a different price which can be sent in instalments.

Man Utd have launched bids for Manuel Ugarte, Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro in recent days, too.

Man Utd appear to be in a good position to capture Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain, but their moves for Branthwaite and Yoro are uncertain.

Everton have dismissed their improved offer of £45m plus add-ons for Branthwaite out of hand, as they want at least £70m. Yoro, meanwhile, would ideally like to sign for Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Who is Manuel Ugarte? Man Utd’s potential €60m Casemiro replacement