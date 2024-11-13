Stunning exit of Man Utd forward accelerates after Amorim deems star inadequate

Joshua Zirkzee is on course to join a true Serie A powerhouse after a report claimed ‘the operation has begun’ after Ruben Amorim wasted no time in deeming the frontman inadequate.

Amorim has officially taken charge at Man Utd and according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, major changes are on the horizon.

They claimed the 39-year-old ‘does not consider’ summer Man Utd signing Joshua Zirkzee ‘adequate.’ Accordingly, a quick-fire loan return to Serie A – where Zirkzee made his name with Bologna – is on the cards.

Tuttosport declared the transfer operation ‘has begun’, with Zirkzee a key target for Juventus.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the claim Zirkzee’s £105,000-a-week salary ‘would be within the [financial] parameters of Juventus.’ A six-month loan running from January to June was touted in the piece.

Whether any option or obligation to buy would be sought by Man Utd was not made clear. If it were, it would be an indication that Zirkzee has no future whatsoever under Amorim at Old Trafford.

Offloading Zirkzee would leave Rasmus Hojlund as Amorim’s only recognised striker. On that front, Tuttosport stated Amorim ‘has already asked to be able to bring Viktor Gyokeres with him.’

The latest report echoes recent claims made elsewhere in Italy by Calciomercato. They reported Zirkzee will be made available for transfer in January and the managerial change from Erik ten Hag to Amorim was the driving force behind that decision.

READ MORE: Five Man Utd players who could suffer from Ruben Amorim being appointed as next manager

Gyokeres price tag confirmed, but Man Utd must wait

Speaking last weekend about the possibility of raiding his former club, Amorim declared he won’t deprive Sporting of their finest stars in January.

“I won’t in January, that’s what I said. I don’t know about the summer,” admitted Amorim.

“The first point – to hold on until the summer. Sporting’s players are very good players. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Gyokeres can leave Sporting in 2025 for a fee in the €60m-€70m range. His overarching release clause is set at €100m, though an ‘agreement’ allows for a cheaper transfer in the €60m-€70m range in 2025.

The likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are understood to be taking a look at the Swedish ace. Gyokeres’ incredible figures of 23 goals and four assists in just 18 matches this season are an obvious reason why.

But crucially for Man Utd, Plettenberg stressed a January exit is currently not on the cards for Gyokeres.

In the event Zirkzee were to join Juventus in January and a Gyokeres deal is made to wait until the summer, Marcus Rashford could provide back-up to Hojlund at No 9 if required.

Latest Man Utd news – Amorim praise / Mount role

In other news, former Real Madrid and Portugal star Fabio Coentrao has described Amorim as the best coach in the world “by far.”

Speaking at the Matosinhos docks in Portugal, where he owns a boat, Coentrao said: “Sporting have lost a very important figure, but I am thrilled for Ruben. Manchester United have gained the best coach in the world… by far.”

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm that United are one of the sides keen on Swedish left-back Daniel Svensson, though Liverpool are hugely impressed with him, and Arsenal are also in the hunt.

Elsewhere, The Sun claim Mason Mount – whose career hasn’t got out of second gear since moving to Old Trafford – is in line for a starring role under Amorim.

GO DEEPER: Why it’s not working for Joshua Zirkzee at Man Utd

Assessment by Nathan Egerton

Zirkzee made a dream start to his United career, coming off the bench to score a winner against Fulham in front of the Stretford End on his debut.

But he’s been unable to build on that start, and has failed to find the net in any of his 16 appearances that have followed.

The 6ft 4in striker has a languid style and likes to play at his own pace and has clearly struggled with the speed and intensity of Premier League football.

“Go watch Zirkzee play in the Premier League and tell me if he seems like the same player we admired in Bologna: in Italy he did what he wanted, in England he doesn’t even have time to think about the play before the ball is stolen from him,” Fabio Capello said.

Despite his height, he’s not a physical presence and most notably failed to win any of his 10 ground and aerial duels in the 3-0 defeat against Liverpool.

The 23-year-old – who describes himself as a ‘9.5’ – also lacks a killer instinct in the penalty area and has missed four big chances in the Premier League this season.

There have been flashes of quality in his link-up play outside the box and a front two with both Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund may get the best out of the Netherlands international.

He also needs to be surrounded by players that are comfortable with the ball at their feet, which will allow him to showcase his technical abilities.