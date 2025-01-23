Stunning Man Utd attempt to hijack agreed Premier League transfer confirmed

Two separate sources have confirmed Manchester United attempted to hijack an agreed move between two Premier League rivals, and why the last-ditch play did NOT succeed has been revealed.

Man Utd more than most are in urgent need of new signings this month, though with two third of the window having already passed, a major first-team addition is yet to arrive.

United’s sluggishness in the market relates to their financial situation. They must sell well before they buy, with Alejandro Garnacho looking the likeliest player to depart for a lucrative fee.

However, according to TuttoMercatoWeb as well as sources in Paraguay, Man Utd recently attempted to hijack an agreed switch.

Ipswich Town struck a deal to sign Brighton attacker, Julio Enciso, on a six-month loan.

The terms do not contain an option to buy and Ipswich confirmed the deal had officially been completed via their official website on Thursday morning.

But per TMW, Man Utd made a last-ditch attempt to hijack the move, with United viewing Enciso as a viable short-term replacement for the outbound Garnacho.

TMW wrote: ‘In recent days there has also been contact between Manchester United and Brighton to discuss Enciso.

‘With Garnacho potentially leaving in the final days of the transfer market, the Red Devils are exploring the market for a possible replacement.

‘And there was an attempt for the Paraguayan when, however, the agreement for his temporary transfer to Ipswich had already been defined. Out of time.’

Those claims have been backed up by Paraguayan journalist, Christian Martin, who also divulged why United’s hijack attempt failed.

Why Julio Enciso rejected Man Utd

Per Martin, it was Enciso himself that snubbed a move to Old Trafford for one very clear reason – playing time.

Enciso was on board with leaving Brighton amid a lack of opportunities at the AMEX. His 12 Premier League appearances this season have totalled just 288 minutes of action.

Enciso would have been utilised in one of the two No 10 roles behind the striker in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation if signed by United.

However, to get the regular starts he craves he’d have to displace either captain Bruno Fernandes or new United talisman, Amad Diallo, who have filled the spots in recent weeks.

“What I can tell you is that at the last minute of yesterday’s day, a call from Manchester United arrived,” said Martin.

“Manchester United wanted Julio to be potentially the replacement in case Garnacho goes to Napoli or another club, there are several interested, Garnacho has had a problem with Amorim.

“The situation is not the same in the club that he grew up, Garnacho has been playing for many years as a youth player and immediately came the call from the United board to attempt Julio.

“The answer of the Paraguayan, thank you but no thank you, I want to play.

“Julio turns 21 [today], we are already talking about a Paraguayan boy on the other side of the world in the most competitive league that is fighting for his future and really say no to Borussia Dortmund, say no to Manchester United, say no to Valencia, prioritise that, playing, he wants to play from the start.”

Latest Man Utd news – Garnacho decides, Dorgu bid, Rashford issues

In other news, ultra-reliable Argentine journalist, Gaston Edul, claims Alejandro Garnacho favours joining Chelsea over Napoli. That is as a result of the winger wishing to remain in the Premier League if he does leave the Red Devils.

Fabrizio Romano has since provided the latest on Garnacho’s future amid Chelsea prepping a bid and Napoli turning to a worthy alternative.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are readying an improved bid to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce.

United’s first bid of €27m plus add-ons was rejected, with Lecce holding out for €40m. The imminent second bid isn’t expected to meet Lecce’s asking price, though there is growing hope it will be accepted nevertheless.

Finally, three issues that are holding up Marcus Rashford’s proposed move to Barcelona have emerged.