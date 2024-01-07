Stunning Man Utd cash-plus-player bid tipped to succeed, with Prem ace’s signing unlocked through major sacrifice

Manchester United can beat Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City to the signing of an in-demand Premier League winger by including a major star in a tantalising cash-plus-player deal, according to reports.

While a transfer is highly unlikely this month, the future of Crystal Palace ace, Michael Olise, may well lay away from Selhurst Park come the summer.

The classy left-footer, 22, is rapidly becoming one of the Premier League’s most in-demand attackers. Indeed, Olise counts Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea among his admirers.

Chelsea actually activated the £35m release clause in Olise’s contract last summer. However, Olise rejected the chance to join the Blues, instead signing a new contract with Palace that also raised the value of the clause.

The exact figure the new release clause is set at has not been revealed. The Mirror suggested it’s in the £60m region, while TEAMtalk’s own sources have told us it’s actually closer to £45m.

Regardless, either sum would represent good value for a player who is adding more and more end product to his displays. Indeed, Olise’s 46 Premier League appearances since the beginning of last season have returned 19 goal contributions.

Football Transfers claimed Olise’s preferred move if leaving Palace is joining Arsenal. However, the chance to join Man City could be difficult to ignore if Pep Guardiola decides to add a left-footer to his forward line. City are yet to adequately replace the left-footed Riyad Mahrez.

Chelsea’s interest has maintained despite the fact they pulled off a masterstroke when signing Cole Palmer once Olise snubbed their approach.

Liverpool too have been linked in recent days, with Olise perhaps representing a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

However, according to the Daily Star, all those clubs could be beaten to the punch by Man Utd who by way of a cash-plus-player deal, can offer a more enticing package.

Wan-Bissaka the key to Ratcliffe dream

The Red Devils are desperate to place Olise on their right flank, with the Evening Standard recently claiming the winger has been installed as one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s key targets ahead of the summer window.

United will have a much bigger transfer budget at that time, though per the Star, they could sweeten any deal by adding Aaron-Wan-Bissaka to the mix.

The right-back is behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order and his attacking limitations make him a poor fit for Erik ten Hag.

Wan-Bissaka cost £50m when signed from Crystal Palace back in 2019 and per the Star, the Eagles are interested in bringing the 26-year-old back.

It’s claimed Man Utd could use that interest to their advantage and serve up Wan-Bissaka in a cash-plus-player offer to entice Palace into selling Olise. Doing so would also net United a handy saving when not forced to pay the full release fee.

United triggered the one-year option in Wan-Bissaka’s contract on January 4. Doing so – according to the Manchester Evening News – was with a view to protecting the club’s investment ahead of a future sale.

That sale could come next summer as part of a stunning part-exchange for Olise. Indeed, the report concludes Palace are ‘hot’ for Wan-Bissaka and their interest in re-signing the right-back puts United in a ‘stronger position’ than their transfer rivals.

