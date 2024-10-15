Juventus have been told to make a January loan move for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee – despite the Netherland striker signing for Erik ten Hag’s men mere months ago.

Man Utd secured the services of Zirkzee from Bologna this summer for £36.5m (€42.5m, $47.7m) but so far he has scored just one goal in 10 appearances in all competitions.

Now, West Ham legend Paulo Di Canio believes Juventus should try and bring the 23-year-old to the Allianz Stadium during the winter transfer window with Zirkzee better suited to the pace of Serie A rather than the Premier League.

He told TuttoMercato: “For the Premier League he [Zirkzee] is a bit too slow, then maybe he will prove me wrong with goals and great performances, but there they attack you straightaway and whistle 30 per cent less for fouls. In Italy, we have seen what impact the player had in Bologna.

“In the end, in the confusion that there is at United, they could also give him on loan. They already have [Rasmus] Hojlund, then there is [Marcus] Rashford who is playing in that position. He would be the perfect profile, also because it would allow [Juventus manager, Thiago Motta to have a striker with different characteristics to [Dusan] Vlahovic.

“But I would start the negotiations now: a loan with maybe the possibility of redeeming him: Zirkzee is not a devastating scorer, he is not one to score 25 goals, but he makes the others play well.”

Despite Di Canio’s assertions, TEAMtalk can reveal that Zirkzee – who signed a deal until 2029 with the option of an extra year at Old Trafford – is very unlikely to leave United in January. Our sources understand that manager Ten Hag is very patient with players and will not be too concerned by his lack of goals and assists thus far.

In fact, the Dutchman still believes former Ajax winger Antony can come good; despite notching just 12 goals and five assists in 82 appearances since his £81.3million (€97.5m, $106.3m) move from the Amsterdam outfit in 2022.

Doubts pile up over Man Utd signing Zirkzee

Zirkzee enjoyed a perfect start to life at United with a goal on his Premier League debut against Fulham back in August.

But nine straight games without a goal has led to questions about whether or not he can cut it at Old Trafford. While five of those appearances have come from the bench, United will expect more from him going forward.

And despite this backing from Ten Hag, United legend Paul Scholes has hit out at the club’s recruitment policy and Zirkzee was one name that came under fire. The Red Devils have scored just five Premier League goals this season – something that the ex-England international says is simply not good enough.

He said: “In forward areas especially, I just don’t think the quality is there. We go back to the most successful teams, they’re capable of scoring goals. What have we scored? Five goals in seven games.

“Now we had three or four forwards who could get you 20 goals so you’re looking at 80 goals a season there and I just don’t see that in the forward line at Manchester United. Look, [Rasmus] Hojlund does alright but is he gonna score you 20 goals?

“I don’t think so. Zirkzee… what is he? Is he a No.9 or a No.10? Is he going to get you 20 goals? I don’t think so. I think they’re relying more on hope than actual proven quality and they spent so much money as well.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Double Bayern raid planned

Months after signing defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt, the Red Devils are reportedly eyeing up two more of Vincent Kompany’s men.

Midfielder Leon Goretzka, 29, and winger Leroy Sane, 28, are admired by Ten Hag’s side and may look to swoop for the duo whose contracts run until 2026 and 2025 respectively.

United reportedly turned down the chance to sign Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell this summer but amid the ongoing injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, a January move has been mooted.

However, Napoli may beat them to the punch as Antonio Conte’s high-flying team are considering hi-jacking a potential Old Trafford switch.

Finally, TEAMtalk can reveal that United have not given up hope of signing Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, despite having multiple bids rejected for the England defender this summer.

The Toffees, however, do not want to sell their prized asset. So much so, that they have raised his price tag to around £80m (€95.7m, $104.4m).

Patience with Zirkzee needed

Joshua Zirkzee’s stats by 15th October in the 2023/24 season compared to 2024/25

It’s fair to say that Zirkzee hasn’t hit the ground running at Manchester United, but in fairness, he has always tended to be someone who grows into seasons.

This time last year, Zirkzee had played nine times in the new season for Bologna, all but once as a starter, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

It could be argued that he needs more frequent starts to build up his form, but at a club like United, those have to be earned.

Yet it’s worth remembering that he took time adapting to his then-new club Bologna the year before that. By this point in 2022, he had only played three times for them, all off the bench, and was yet to contribute to a goal.

And, in fact, by reaching three goals by this date in 2023, he had already outscored his 2022/23 tally in 2023/24.

Is it a sign that patience – something he perhaps lacked at his last big club, Bayern Munich – can pay off when it comes to Zirkzee? Or is it a sign that he has taken too big a leap by joining United at this stage of his career?

It is solely up to him to prove on the pitch which way the answer lies.