Stunning Man Utd raid on Inter Milan given thumbs up by Fabrizio Romano, with Dan Ashworth key

Fabrizio Romano has talked up a confirmed Manchester United target leaving Inter Milan in the summer, and whether the Red Devils do pounce could be up to Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth, 52, has been installed as Man Utd’s No 1 target to take a key role as the head of recruitment at Old Trafford. Ashworth is currently under contract with Newcastle who are seeking urgent clarification on whether he’ll jump ship.

The Newcastle chief has earned rave reviews wherever he’s been and was instrumental in securing superb deals for the likes of Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak in his first window at the helm.

The Athletic claimed Ashworth is ‘open’ to ditching Newcastle for Man Utd. The Telegraph noted a multi-million pound settlement will be required, though that’s unlikely to deter Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Man Utd.

Indeed, the report concluded Newcastle are ‘braced for the departure’ of their sporting director.

If Ashworth does switch St. James’ Park for Old Trafford, the Telegraph suggested he would be placed on extended gardening leave and may be unable to officially start work with the Red Devils until 2025.

Nonetheless, he’d still have an unofficial say in the club’s summer transfer window and according to Fabrizio Romano, the new director could be tasked with landing Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries first up.

Dumfries on the move next summer

The Dutch international, 27, is a long-term target for Erik ten Hag who has sought an attacking upgrade at right-back ever since taking charge.

Dumfries has surprisingly lost his place as a regular starter to Matteo Darmian this season. What’s more, Caught Offside claimed talks over an extension at the San Siro have run aground.

Dumfries is demanding an annual salary of €5m, while Inter are only prepared to stump up €3.5m per year. An annual salary of €5m would reportedly represent double what Dumfries currently earns and Inter are reluctant to pay up.

The difference in financial demands, combined with Dumfries’ importance diminishing and Inter signing a long-term successor in Tajon Buchanan in January are all combining to make a summer exit not only possible, but probable.

If an agreement isn’t reached, Inter will reportedly greenlight a summer sale. At that stage, Dumfries would only have 12 months left on his existing deal and a permanent exit would make sense.

“Denzel Dumfries could leave Inter in the summer” – Romano

Now, when responding to the Dumfries to Man Utd speculation, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reaffirmed Dumfries is a serious candidate to change clubs in the summer.

“Denzel Dumfries could leave Inter in the summer. It’s a possibility because there’s still no agreement on a new deal at the moment,” said Romano.

“Man Utd have been linked but any decision – as I always mention – will be up to the new director.

“So, let’s see what the new director wants to do about right-backs; but there are multiple clubs that appreciate Dumfries so I’m sure it’s going to be a busy summer for the Dutchman.”

In the event Dumfries were brought to Old Trafford it’s expected Aaron Wan-Bissaka and not Diogo Dalot would be the odd man out.

