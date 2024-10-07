Man Utd want to bring Angel Gomes back to Old Trafford and the feeling appears mutual

Manchester United have been tipped to make a January bid for former Red Devils midfielder Angel Gomes, and fresh comments from the player have hinted at a positive outcome.

Gomes, 24, was on Man Utd’s books between 2006-20 before leaving for pastures new with Lille. Since arriving in France, Gomes has thrived on the regular minutes he’s been afforded and broke into England’s senior squad in the previous international break.

The 24-year-old can play in a variety of central midfield roles, such as holding midfield, deep-lying playmaker or No 10.

Gomes is in the final year of his contract with Lille and TEAMtalk understands he will evaluate all of his options – including transfer opportunities – before considering signing a new deal in France.

That is music to the ears of Man Utd who according to The Telegraph, are weighing up a move in the winter window. Given Gomes would have just six months left on his deal at that time, any transfer fee is likely to be well below Gomes’ true value.

And according to Gomes himself, he would find it difficult to reject a return to his boyhood club if they do come calling.

Speaking in an interview with The Times, Gomes admitted: “There’ll always be that sentimental soft spot, so of course it’d be difficult to say no.”

Liverpool, Arsenal also hovering over Angel Gomes

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool and Arsenal have also taken a look at Gomes. Liverpool’s interest stems from missing out on Martin Zubimendi who was their No 1 transfer target irrespective of position over the summer.

However, we’ve been informed Liverpool would prefer to wait until Gomes’ contract has run down and sign the midfielder on a free transfer.

If Liverpool stick to that approach, the door would be ajar for other suitors like Man Utd to nip in and seal a deal in January.

Gomes stands at just 5ft 6in tall, though his lack of height has not prevented him from becoming an ultra-effective midfielder in a variety of positions.

Indeed, Gomes co-led Ligue 1 in the assists category with eight in the 2023/24 season.

Ten Hag sack latest / Greenwood to Liverpool claim

In other news. Man Utd’s decision-makers are reportedly due to meet in the next 48 hours to discuss whether to sack Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd’s hierarchy were in attendance at Villa Park for the club’s turgid 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday. United’s failure to win means they’ve won just three out of a possible 11 matches this season.

Elsewhere, club legend Paul Scholes has savaged Man Utd’s recruitment under Ten Hag. Scholes told SuperSport: “It’s a ridiculous amount of money and some of them can’t get in the team!

“You think of [Manuel] Ugarte coming into the club who was supposed to change the way the midfield was… he didn’t play him. [Matthijs] De Ligt, £50m and he didn’t play him. Jonny Evans has come in at 36 years old instead of him.

“[Lisandro] Martinez, Ten Hag brought him into the club. What’s he thinking today? Jonny Evans is playing, [Harry] Maguire started, [Victor] Lindelof comes on before him. It’s just a recruitment mess really.”

Finally, reports that should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt from Spain have sensationally claimed Mason Greenwood is on Liverpool’s radar.

How Angel Gomes compares to Kobbie Mainoo

Angel Gomes v Kobbie Mainoo league stats 2023/24

Summer signing Manuel Ugarte has made a slow start to life at Old Trafford thus far, while Casemiro’s star is fast fading.

Christian Eriksen has stepped up over the last three matches, though aged 32, is clearly not the long-term answer.

Gomes would represent a relatively cheap yet familiar option for Man Utd and if signed, could become Kobbie Mainoo’s central midfield partner for the rest of the 2020s and beyond.