Manchester United chief Jason Wilcox is open to the return of Marcus Rashford to their squad this summer

Manchester United are quietly putting contingency plans in place to reintegrate Marcus Rashford into Michael Carrick’s first-team squad should a permanent exit fail to materialise this summer, and with sources revealing the club’s evolving stance on his sale.

Rashford‘s future remains one of the biggest unresolved issues at Old Trafford, with the England international still hoping to secure a return to Barcelona following an impressive loan spell in Spain.

The 28-year-old has not featured for Manchester United since December 2024, when he was an unused substitute against Newcastle United before joining Aston Villa on loan the following month.

His career was revitalised after earning his dream move to Barcelona last summer.

Under Hansi Flick, Rashford established himself as an important member of the first-team squad, impressing enough for Barcelona to seriously consider extending his stay.

However, despite holding an option to sign him permanently for less than £30million, TEAMtalk understands the Catalan giants have long viewed another loan deal as their preferred solution.

That stance has created a significant impasse. Rashford’s priority remains returning to Camp Nou – something that sources have insisted could yet still materialise – and Barcelona are keen to explore another temporary agreement.

Manchester United, though, have made it abundantly clear to Barcelona that they are only interested in a permanent sale.

As we have previously revealed, United have enlisted intermediaries to explore opportunities across Europe and the Premier League in an effort to secure a buyer.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all admire Rashford and have been credited with interest in recent weeks, but sources indicate the forward’s focus has remained firmly on Barcelona.

The situation has left United preparing for every possible outcome.

We understand director of football Jason Wilcox has instructed staff behind the scenes to ensure the club are fully prepared should Rashford remain at Old Trafford beyond the transfer window.

Sources have confirmed Wilcox has asked for fresh work to be carried out regarding Rashford’s integration into the squad, while discussions have also taken place with head coach Michael Carrick over how the forward could be brought back into the first-team environment if required.

As a result, a significant shift has led to a growing possibility of that scenario unfolding and the prospect of Rashford playing – and starring – in the United side again next season is looking an increasingly likely prospect, following a positive response from the player…

DON’T MISS: Marcus Rashford to Barcelona hinges on £55m star’s potential departure as Man Utd make U-turn

Rashford IS ready to play for Man Utd again

Neither Carrick nor his coaching staff have actively pushed for a reunion, while Rashford himself has previously made it clear he did not envisage playing for United again.

Nevertheless, club officials recognise circumstances can change quickly during the transfer window and are determined not to be caught unprepared if a permanent move cannot be agreed.

However, with Rashford now making it clear, via his entourage, that he would be happy to be reintegrated and would give the club his all if that situation unfolds, United at least now have something positive to work with, and a solution to the problem, should they fail to sell.

Financially, though, sources are adamant that United’s preference remains unchanged – they would prefer to sell!

With Casemiro’s departure leaving Rashford as the club’s highest-paid player, moving him off the wage bill would significantly aid United’s summer rebuild.

That remains the desired outcome.

However, TEAMtalk understands there is also growing acceptance internally that if Barcelona refuse to alter their stance on a permanent transfer and no suitable buyer emerges, Rashford could yet become part of Carrick’s plans next season.

United are still actively searching for a versatile attacking addition themselves before the window closes and fresh reports on Wednesday claim the Red Devils are now favourites to land a £50m-rated Premier League star after Liverpool stepped aside.

Ironically, should no acceptable offer arrive for Rashford, the player they are looking to add to their forward line may already be at the club: Rashford himself

For now, all parties continue to prioritise a transfer.

But we understand that Manchester United are ensuring that, if circumstances force a different outcome, they will be fully prepared to welcome Rashford back into the first-team fold rather than leave one of their biggest assets in limbo.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK

Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Man Utd signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid

Man Utd to go all in for new top £80m midfield target as fresh SIX-man shortlist is revealed

Arsenal threaten to torpedo ANOTHER Man Utd transfer after official enquiry for £80m-rated maestro