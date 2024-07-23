Stunning offer sees Man Utd enter ‘advanced talks’ for lethal star, as FIVE more targets identified

Manchester United are pushing to make it a busy few weeks in the transfer market, with talks for Arsenal starlet Chido Obi-Martin entering an ‘advanced’ stage and a host more targets shortlisted, according to reports.

Obi-Martin is a 16-year-old centre-forward who has made a name for himself as one of the best players in the Arsenal academy. His record for Arsenal U18s stands at a devastating 32 goals in just 21 appearances, which has impressed not only Gunners coaches but also scouts from other clubs.

The Denmark youth international has been weighing up whether to pen a professional contract with Arsenal or join a new club that might offer him a better pathway to first-team football.

The fact Obi-Martin is considering a transfer away from Arsenal is music to the ears of Man Utd, who have moved in quickly to try and destroy the Gunners’ offer.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Arsenal felt they had offered Obi-Martin a fair package, but he had rejected it and swiftly begun talks with Man Utd chiefs instead.

According to an update from journalist Wayne Veysey, those discussions are now ‘advanced’ as Man Utd close in on the exciting attacker’s signing.

Man Utd have sent Obi-Martin a ‘magnificent’ contract offer, which he is poised to accept. It is unclear exactly how much the teenager will earn if he heads to Old Trafford, but it will likely be a huge sum for a player in Man Utd’s youth ranks.

Despite Obi-Martin’s top-class potential, his tender age means it is a signing for the future from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Man Utd.

Man Utd latest: Ratcliffe eyes busy transfer window

Of course, the Red Devils must also bring in some elite, experienced players to ensure the 2024-25 campaign is a success.

Man Utd have already brought in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro from Bologna and Lille respectively and are now plotting their next moves.

As per The Athletic, Man Utd recruitment chiefs have shortlisted Martin Zubimendi, Adrien Rabiot and Sofyan Amrabat – who spent last season on loan at the club – as options to bolster the midfield.

The report adds that Man Utd are also tracking Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton as they attempt to land an experienced striker who can help Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee out.

There are several other players Man Utd are interested in that are not mentioned in the report, too. They remain in discussions with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt, and a double deal with the German giants is on the cards, too.

Man Utd may like the look of Zubimendi, Rabiot and Amrabat, but their main target to improve the midfield is understood to be Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain.

Indeed, Man Utd have agreed personal terms with Ugarte and remain in discussions with PSG over a potential transfer fee. A deal worth somewhere in the region of £38-50m is expected to be struck.

