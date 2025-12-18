Manchester United have set their sights on signing a classy Bundesliga maestro to REPLACE Bruno Fernandes, while Ruben Amorim looks set to keep a Red Devils star who previously looked set to leave, in a major U-turn.

Fernandes, 31, is United’s captain and remains one of their best and most important players, but after making some controversial comments in a recent interview, his future has been thrown into doubt.

The Portuguese international hit out at United’s hierarchy for considering his sale to the Saudi Pro League, and also criticised some of his teammates for not caring about the club in the same way that he did.

Our sources have since revealed that United are disappointed and annoyed by Fernandes’ comments, and shocked that he would make statements they feel are untrue.

Fernandes’ contract at Old Trafford runs until 2027, but there is a high chance that he leaves the club before then. Our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed back in November that Fernandes’ long-term future at Old Trafford was in serious doubt.

Now, Fernandes’ controversial comments have prompted United to look at potential replacements for their skipper, earlier than they initially anticipated.

Man Utd eye Germany star to replace Fernandes

Our transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that with both Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo potentially leaving United ‘soon’, the club are weighing up a potential move for talented Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller.

The 24-year-old’s fine performances in the Bundesliga have seen him linked with Real Madrid, too.

“If United look outside the Premier League for a Bruno replacement, then I would expect Angelo Stiller to be in the mix as a target. For some time now, I have been hearing his name mentioned as a target, but always with the caveat that he would replace Kobbie Mainoo or Fernandes,” Jones exclusively told us.

“At this rate, both players look like they might leave soon, so at a time when United want more tenacity in the centre of the field, I think Stiller might come into conversations.

“Stiller can play in a deep midfield role, but also create, and if they find another midfielder to go in there too, which will be the plan, then they can start looking at a long-term plan.”

Stiller has notched one goal and six assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this season, and has impressed in the Europa League.

He also has experience at international level, having earned five caps for Germany so far, and his value could skyrocket if he impresses for Germany at the World Cup next year.

Stiller is contracted with Stuttgart until 2028, so the Bundesliga side are in a position to demand a big fee for his signature.

Shock transfer U-turn

Another United midfielder who has been heavily linked with an Old Trafford exit is Casemiro, whose current contract sees him earn an eye-watering £350,000 per week.

His deal is set to expire at the end of this season, though the club do hold an option to extend it by a year.

The 33-year-old has gone through some periods of dismal form since joining in 2022, and at one stage Jamie Carragher said he was ‘finished’ at the top level.

However, the experienced Brazilian has stepped up significantly in recent months. That has prompted United to U-turn on their initial plan to release Casemiro, and instead offer him a contract extension.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed that Casemiro has now put potential talks with other clubs on hold.

Sources confirm that United have already engaged with Casemiro’s camp over a renewal, with the club now making it clear they are very much open to him remaining.

United will not take up their one-year option, given he is currently the club’s highest earner, but they are talking to him about extending with a significant reduction in his terms.

Crucially, we understand that Casemiro would be open to a reduction if it meant at least one more season at Old Trafford, as the former Real Madrid man loves playing for the club.

Man Utd make ‘call’ for Semenyo deal

United boss Amorim knows he needs to strengthen in other areas of the pitch, and he is personally a big admirer of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

The 25-year-old is viewed as a winger with the quality to force his way into the starting XI, but also a player who is versatile enough to potentially fill in at wing-back.

Liverpool have long been considered favourites to sign Semenyo, and we understand he is keen on a move to Anfield.

However, United remain in the mix to sign him and have recently made ‘calls’ to understand his situation, according to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano.

United and Liverpool are far from alone in the race, however, with Manchester City and Tottenham also making enquiries.

