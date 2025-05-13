Former Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has been tipped to replace Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s stance on sacking Ruben Amorim after less than one season at the helm has been clarified by sources, who at the same time have explained why reports linking Jose Mourinho with a jaw-dropping return to Old Trafford as his replacement are wide of the mark.

The Red Devils have endured a rollercoaster ride this season, with their form in the Premier League leaving them stranded in 16th place and counting their lucky stars that the dismal form of last season’s promoted sides has ensured Manchester United have not been dragged into a relegation battle. Yet amidst the despair, there has been the success of their Europa League campaign, where they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Bilbao-staged final in just eight days’ time.

Success in the competition would guarantee silverware and the unlikeliest of entries into next season’s Champions League.

However, their form in the Premier League cannot be ignored, and with Amorim chosen as Erik ten Hag’s successor in November, the club has stumbled from one bad result to another.

Having suffered an incomprehensible 17 losses from 36 games so far this season, Amorim currently sits on a bleak 38.46% win percentage record – the lowest by an absolute country mile of any Manchester United manager in the Premier League era.

As a result, reports of late have suggested Amorim could be in danger of the sack, so bleak has their league form been, with even success in the Europa League unable to save him.

Furthermore, former United boss Mourinho has already been installed as the favourite to take charge should the axe fall on his fellow Portuguese coach.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his fellow board members remain fully behind the 40-year-old and have zero plans to axe him at this moment in time.

‘United worked extremely hard to bring in Ruben Amorim, they identified him and believe he is the correct man to take them where they want to go,’ Fletcher writes. ‘There is no doubt he has found it harder than expected and is embarrassed by some of the results, but he has been told he will be backed this summer and targets are being identified to fit his system.’

Fletcher is also able to dismiss talk of an Old Trafford return for the Special One.

‘Mourinho is not even on the radar of United at the moment, and it would be incredibly surprising if anything changed in the Man Utd dugout anytime soon.’

Amorim casts doubts over his own Man Utd future

Reports that Amorim is sitting rather uncomfortably in the United hotseat have also not been aided by comments made by the United boss himself.

Indeed, speaking after Sunday’s woeful 2-0 home defeat to West Ham, the manager even suggested he was giving his own position some serious thought.

“The lack of energy, of urgency. That is the most dangerous thing in this club. You can feel it at the beginning of the game. Between our box and the opponent’s box there is a lack of urgency. That is something we have to change in this club. I am responsible for that.”

In a suggestion, he is thinking about his own future at the club, Amorim added: “It’s something we need to work on. It’s inside the pitch and outside the pitch. If we are not able to do we have to go away and give the space to different people. All of us.”

The suggestion that Amorim is safe in his position has also been backed by United fan journalist Sully, who provided this update on his X account: “One thing which is certain is Ruben Amorim will stay regardless of the Europa League final and will be backed this window.

“Next season will be all or nothing for him.”

