Stunning Solskjaer own goal in Man Utd talks revealed that prompted hasty Carrick appointment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored an own goal when negotiating with Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hoisted by his own petard when negotiating to become Manchester United’s interim manager, with his ill-advised strategy handing the reins to Michael Carrick.

When deciding who should succeed Ruben Amorim and see out the season, Man Utd narrowed the field down to two candidates – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick.

Solskjaer, who managed Man Utd in a three-year stint between 2018-2021, initially emerged as the strong frontrunner.

However, Carrick is understood to have impressed in his interview with United chiefs and ultimately, he was selected ahead of his Norwegian counterpart.

The BBC recently shed light on one of the reasons why Man Utd made the decision they did, highlighting Carrick’s more ‘hands-on approach’ as a key factor.

Multiple reports have since stated club legend, Sir Alex Ferguson, favoured Carrick over Solskjaer returning.

And according to a stunning update from Sky Sports, Solskjaer appears to have shot himself in the foot when negotiating with the Red Devils.

Their reporter, Rob Dorsett, revealed Solskjaer practically demanded a guarantee he’d be hired as the permanent manager in the summer if he guided Man Utd to Champions League qualification later this season.

United were dead set against making any such commitments, and while Carrick has also set his sights on securing UCL football, he was far more diplomatic in his talks.

Dorsett explained: “There are no promises [about being hired permanently] that have been made and that’s important to point out.

“I was told that when Solskjaer met with Jason Wilcox, he understandably to a large extent said ‘look, if I do a good job and get you Champions League football, what’s the reward? I’d like something written into my contract that says if I achieve that then there’s a substantive contract on offer at the end of it.’

“No such requests from Michael Carrick, significantly. I think he’s played a blinder here.

“He’s managed the situation very, very well. He knows the best way for him to get the long-term job at Man Utd is to get Champions League football, to win matches, and to get the crowd behind him.”

Dorsett went on to claim that “as it stands right now”, Carrick is “not a realistic long-term contender” to be hired permanently in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano’s two to watch for next Man Utd manager

Taking to YouTube over the last 24 hours, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, stressed Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi are ones to watch for United fans looking for early insight into who the club’s manager will be heading into next season.

“Two names I can guarantee will be considered by INEOS are Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi,” declared Romano.

“Today [I’ve received] many questions on De Zerbi. Let me clarify again, Tuchel is fully focused on England of course, and nothing can be agreed while there is a World Cup coming in the summer, so eventually after that.

“De Zerbi is doing a great job at Marseille, his focus is on Marseille. But these two managers were on the list at Man Utd in the summer of 2024.

“They decided to continue with Erik ten Hag, but before that at that point, they met with De Zerbi and Tuchel.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen with the season. I’m sure the list will include more names, not just these two, but these two are appreciated.”

Romano concluded by noting Man Utd’s hunt for a new permanent manager will be a “long process”, and with Carrick now safely installed as interim manager, United will not rush into a decision on who takes the reins next.

Another name TEAMtalk have been reliably informed is in with a great shout is Oliver Glasner.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd news – January plans / Onana return and more…

In other news, ESPN’s Mark Ogden has delivered a sobering assessment of Man Utd’s transfer plans for January – including both arrivals and exits.

Meanwhile, Andre Onana will be told that there will be no lifelines for him at Manchester United, with the club’s decision on him final and regardless of who takes charge of the club permanently

Finally, one source has shed impressive light on what Man Utd will look and play like under interim boss Carrick.