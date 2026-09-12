Reports in Italy have shared Stuttgart’s stance on selling prized defender Finn Jeltsch in the January window amid growing reports that Manchester United had earmarked the star as the long-term successor for a popular Red Devils defender who could be on the way out next summer.

While summer 2025 at Old Trafford saw INEOS recruiting three forwards to add new thrust to their forward line, Manchester United spent the bulk of their cash in the window just gone on three much-needed additions to their engine room, with Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba all signing for a combined £155m (€181m, $210m).

However, such was the level of that investment, United were unable to turn their attention to the other key needs in their side – namely a new left-back and a new central defender.

Indeed, United’s first-choice rearguard this season bears the name of four stars who have played together for quite some time now, with Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw names very familiar to supporters and with the quartet having racked up a combined 964 appearances between them for the Red Devils.

That, though, should all change next year, with defensive recruits understood to be very much at the top of INEOS’s transfer wishlist.

One name who has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford recently is VfB Stuttgart defender Jeltsch, who, at just 20 years old, is now regarded as one of the best young centre-halves in the Bundesliga.

With 54 appearances to his name, Jeltsch has attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest sides, with Juventus also understood to have joined United in the hunt for his signature.

And amid claims that both sides could launch January approaches for his services, a report in Italy has revealed why Stuttgart plans to block his sale and will likely hold out until next summer before considering an offer for the young star’s services…

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Stuttgart decide on Finn Jeltsch January sale

According to TuttoJuve, Stuttgart have no plans to cash in on the star in January, despite what they describe as ‘fierce competition for his services’ and with United now ready to challenge Juventus, Bayern Munich and Arsenal for his signature.

And with the player’s stock continuing to rise, it’s claimed Stuttgart have no plans to sell in the winter window, believing next summer represents their best chance to glean a massive fee for his services.

The report adds: The market value quoted by the leading specialist platforms had already reached around €35 million (£20m, $41m) by the spring of 2026, a sign of the defender’s rapid rise.”

A move in the winter is unlikely, and the report adds that Stuttgart will only let the player leave if they receive a substantial fee, stating: “The possibility of a transfer during the winter transfer window exists only on paper; it would probably take a very substantial offer to persuade Stuttgart to change their plans.”

Star could replace Martinez at United

While predominantly right-footed, the DFB-Pokal winner is comfortable operating on the left side of central defence, boasting strong metrics with his so-called weaker foot.

As a result, it’s claimed the player could be brought in as a long-term heir to Martinez, with the injury-prone Argentine now in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

On his day, Martinez is a tenacious defender who can keep top strikers quiet, though his last two seasons have been badly impacted by injuries.

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Martinez, a hugely popular figure with supporters, only managed 19 appearances across all competitions last season, and reports have gathered pace in recent weeks that United could be considering a future without the 35-cap Argentina international.

With the former Ajax star’s contract expiring at the end of the season, though United do have the option to extend it by a further year, it was recently claimed that the club are happy to wait to decide if they will offer him a new deal and want to see first if he can stay injury-free and has an impressive season.

Should that not happen, then Martinez will be facing the prospect of leaving the club next summer, with the Red Devils likely to extend his stay to protect his value before potentially looking into his sale.

And should that happen, it seems Jeltsch is one star who could come in, with the likes of Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven and the soon-to-return Matthijs De Ligt providing alternative options.