Manchester United have been given the opportunity to offload Antony and one of his Old Trafford team-mates as Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have swooped in, it has been claimed.

Antony followed Erik ten Hag to Man Utd when the Red Devils paid Ajax upwards of £80million for him, with some reports even claiming the deal to be worth £86m. Man Utd had only valued the winger at around the £30m mark during the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, but Ten Hag somehow managed to convince the now departed club chiefs to pay almost three times that figure.

Ten Hag got the best out of Antony at Ajax, but the player has not gotten anywhere close to justifying his massive price tag for Man Utd.

So far, he has managed just 11 goals and five assists in 83 games for Man Utd across all competitions.

Antony is behind the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo for a starting spot at right wing and has been left on the bench in three out of Man Utd’s four matches so far this term.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the rest of the new Man Utd hierarchy would be happy to part ways with Antony as they view the deal which originally brought him to England as very bad value for money.

And it seems those Man Utd chiefs could get their way. Turkish source Fotomac suggest that Mourinho has set his sights on Antony for Fenerbahce, despite the 24-year-old’s recent struggles.

Fenerbahce are poised to step up ‘operation Antony’ and are even looking to ‘finalise a deal tonight’ (Wednesday), the report claims.

Man Utd news: Antony could follow Casemiro out

This is an ambitious deadline, given how long such negotiations generally take. But if this report is to be believed, then Man Utd could be about to axe one of their worst signings in recent memory.

The Red Devils have set Antony’s price tag at just £25m as they are well aware of how poorly he has performed while on their books.

The report adds that Fenerbahce initially want to sign the former Sao Paulo star on loan. They may also ask to have first refusal on a permanent move for next summer, should Antony play well.

Antony is not the only struggling Man Utd player tipped to head to the Super Lig. Fenerbahce’s rivals Galatasaray are firmly interested in Casemiro, who looks set to be replaced by Manuel Ugarte after his latest poor display, this time against Liverpool.

Galatasaray have drawn up a loan bid as they attempt to follow up on the sensational capture of Victor Osimhen with Casemiro’s signing.

The Brazilian midfielder cost Man Utd an initial £60m, potentially rising to £70m, when joining in August 2022, but after an impressive debut season he has seemingly declined quickly.

Antony and Casemiro could become the latest players to be axed by Man Utd after Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth worked hard to cut down Ten Hag’s squad.

